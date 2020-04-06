Advanced search

Exmouth Town net second succesive win in Virtual League

PUBLISHED: 14:09 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 06 April 2020

The East Devon Virtual Football League - matchday two round-up

Exmouth Town made it two wins out of two in the East Devon Virtual League Premier Division.

Matchday two saw Town score four first half goals on their visit to Feniton. In a game of seven goals; Feniton scored first – and last, but in between Town hit five to make it nine for the Southern Road men in the first two games of the season.

Town’s five at Feniton was surpassed by Axminster Town with the Tigers powering their way to a 6-2 win at Budleigh Salterton.

The Robins led 1-0 at the break, but whatever Josh Stunell said to his team at the break certainly did the trick for the Tigers scored six times in a one-sided second half. The Robins did net a second of their own, but its back-to-back defeats now for the Greenway Lane men. Honiton Town shared four goals on their visit to Ottery St Mary and that result means that the Hippos, like Axminster Town, have four points from their first two games of the season. The other Premier Division game saw Sidmouth Town win 2-1 at Beer Albion.

In Division One, Upottery made it two wins from as many starts as they scored three first half goals and one more after the break on their way to a 4-0 success at Otterton. Tipton are second in Division One after they won 3-0 at Cranbrook but there was a second successive defeat for Lympstone as they went down 2-1 at East Budleigh. The other Division One game ended all square with Exmouth Spartans sharing four goals with visiting Seaton Town.

In Division Three Millwey Rise were the big scorers, netting five in a 5-1 win at Exmouth Rovers and Farway scored four as they defeated Axmouth United 4-2. Indeed, all four of the Division Two games produced results as Colyton beat Awliscombe 3-0 and Offwell Rangers were 2-1 winners at home to Dunkeswell Rovers.

All the results from matchday two

PREMIER DIVISION

Beer Albion, Sidmouth Town 2; Feniton 2, Exmouth Town 5; Budleigh Salterton 2, Axminster Town 6; Ottery St Mary 2, Honiton Town 2

DIVISION ONE

East Budleigh 2, Lympstone 1; Otterton 0, Upottery 4; Cranbrook 0, Tipton 3; Exmouth Spartans 2, Seaton Town 2

DIVISION TWO

Exmouth Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 5; Offwell Rangers 2, Dunkeswell Rovers 1; Colyton 3, Awliscombe 0; Farway United 4, Axmouth United 2

Exmouth manufacturer involved in creation of 30,000 medical ventilators for fight against coronavirus

Staff at EuroTech working on the circuit boards which will go into new medical ventilators. Picture: Monty Rakusen/EuroTech

Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifelines

Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8015 Picture: Terry Ife

Isolated Exmouth knitters helping to create 'enormous' community blanket

Gill Barnett, knitting a square for the blanket. Picture: Gill Barnett

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You: Call for volunteers as Exmouth continues fight against coronavirus crisis

A map showing the 15 'neighbourhoods' in Exmouth which are covered under a volunteer scheme. Picture: Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group

