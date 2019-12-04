Exmouth Town net midweek home cup success with Steer at the double

The Exmouth Town versus Parkway Les Phillips Cup tie meeting programme cover. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town made it four wins in succession and also racked up an 11th straight home success on all competitions this season with a 4-1 win over Parkway in a Wednesday night 1st Round Les Phillips Cup tie.

Parkway, who came into the game looking for their 11th successive victory in all competitions, suffered two red cards on the night and, at one stage, wer5e playing with eight men after one was sent to the sin bin!

Ben Steer (2), Kieran Willdigg and Jordan Harris, the latter netting his 16th goal of the season in all competitions, were the Town scorers.

Join us here on Thursday afternoon for managerial reaction to the win.

Next up for Town is a mouth-watering Toolstation Western League Premier Division meeting with high-flying Hallen at Southern Road this Saturday (December 7) with kick-off at 3pm.