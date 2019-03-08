Exmouth Town net home FA Cup replay / Budleigh beaten / Cockles win / Maer men topple Torquay- a round-up of the Saturday spor

Exmouth Town are still in the FA Cup and will be in Monday's (August 26) draw for the 1st qualifying round after they shared four goals with hosts, Southern League Premier Division Yate Town.

The replay will be at Southern Road on Tuesday, September 3.

Town twice led in Gloucestershire in a compelling contest between two well matched sides. A deflected Aaron Denny shot saw Town into the lead, but the home side were level at the break. Jordan Harris then chased what seemed a 'lost cause' before beating then goalkeeper to restore the Town lead before the home side again restored parity with just 12 minutes remaining.

A draw was considered a 'fair result' and the two sides will try against Southern Road, Exmouth in 10 days time. Jamie Durrant was named the Town 'Man of the Match'.

Budleigh Salterton were also in action. The Robins entertained Alphington in their second home game of the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East Division, but they went down 4-1 with only a late Jake Chudley goal - the full back scored when the Robins' were already 3-0 down - to show for their efforts.

Ottery St Mary were in Scott Ricards Solicitors Devon League South & East Division action and they suffered a second successive defeat, going down 4-1 at a Kingskerswell Athletic side that sit top of the fledgling table with four wins from as many outings. The Otters, who entertain Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves on Monday (August 26), in a game that kicks off at Washbrook Meadow at 3pm, sit bottom. However, Monday's opponents are also yet to get a point in their league campaign - Spurs Reserves have lost all three of their early season outings.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, Beer Albion were mighty impressive as they chalked up a second successive home win, beaten Whipton & Pinhoe 3-2 and Topsham-based Cronies were 4-3 winners at Bampton whole Seaton Town shared six goals at Colyford Road with Hatherleigh Town. However, Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 10-0 at Okehampton Argyle.

RUGBY

Exmouth entertained Barnstaple in a pre-season friendly at the Imperial Ground and the Cockles ran out 33-24 winners.

Meanwhile, Withycombe were also in action and they played their part in an entertaining game that saw hosts Sidmouth defeat Withy 31-21.

CRICKET

Exmouth sent Torquay toppling out of the Tolchards Devon League Premier Division after they beat them by five wickets in South Devon. Ben Ellis was the star of the show for the Maer men. Ellis took 3-68 and Rory Craib bagged a brace of wickets as Torquay were restricted to 230-7 and then Ellis top scored with 98 and there was a knock of 41 from Finn Marks as the Maer men got home with almost five full overs to spare,

Budleigh will once again play in the second tier of the Devon Cricket League in 2020 after their promotion hopes were ended with a three wicket defeat at Abbotskerswell.

Batting first, Budleigh were bowled out for 184 in 47.5 overs. Tarisai Musakanda top scored with a run-a-ball 47, but the 'best of the rest' was a knock of 27 from Tom Oxland and there were also 30 extras. Abbotskerswell sailed home for the loss of six wickets with almost 10 full overs to play.