Exmouth Town net five in Launceston success

PUBLISHED: 10:08 17 March 2019

Exmouth Town supporters who travelled to support the team in the 5-1 win at Launceston. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town can do no more than keep on winning their games and hope that title rivals Tavistock slip up in one of their remaining matches in the battle to win the South West Peninsula League, Premier Division, top honour.

Town kept their title chances on the front burner as they won 5-1 at Launceston where they were once again supported by a large contingent of travelling Town supporters.

Town did have the frame of the goal to thank for not falling behind early on at a wind-swept Pennygillam for, goalkeeper Robbie Powell was beaten by an early Tom Savigar effort that cannoned back off the crossbar.

Town took the lead with a 23rd minute penalty from Jordan Harris and the advantage was soon double with Ben Steer scoring and half-time arrived with Town holding a two goal advantage.

Early in the second half, a second yellow card for home skipper Lee Rundle made the Town task a little easier, but, this current Town side are so full of confidence that they eased to victory with further goals from Ace High, a second from Harris and a late fifth from substitute Dan Boere.

Launceston had the final word with a late, late consolation, but Town were not to be denied another superb away success.

With second place Plymouth Argyle Reserves defeating Falmouth Town 4-2 and Tavistock winning 4-0 at home to Callington there is no change at the top of the Premier Division table which sees Town holding an eight point lead over Argyle and a 10 point lead over Tavistock, though the latter do have four games in hand.

