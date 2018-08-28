Exmouth Town net five and move to within a point of top spot

Exmouth Town managed to do what many teams across the South West Peninsula League failed to do on the first Saturday of February – play a game!

The snow of last Thursday evening coupled with freezing temperatures left only a handful of matches on, but one game to beat the weather was the Town match at Millbrook where they won 5-2 to continue their pursuit of the Premier Division title.

Indeed, the win leaves Town still third in the table, but they are now just a single point shy of table-topping Plymouth Argyle, who they host at Southern Road next Saturday (February 9).

The top four in the SWP League as of 7pm on February 2, reads:

P W D L F A Pts

Plymouth Argyle 25 19 2 4 100 27 59

Tavistock 23 19 2 2 73 28 59

EXMOUTH TOWN 25 18 4 3 62 19 58

St Austell 23 15 3 5 64 43 48

Saltash United 21 14 3 4 58 27 45

Falmouth Town 24 13 4 7 59 34 43

Just one other top flight game survived and that was the one at Ivybridge where Newquay were beaten 2-0.

Budleigh Salterton were without a game, but in their case it was because they did not have a scheduled match.

There were two Eastern Division matches played with Brixham beating Waldon Athletic 2-1 while it was stalemate in the other game with Torridgeside drawing 0-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

It was a similar story for Exmouth and Withycombe rugby club’s as their divisions take a Saturday off.

Back to football, and just six games survived the weather in the Macron League.

The only Premier Division game was the one at Clyst Valley where Heavitree United won 7-1.

In Division Three East Budleigh – who remain sporting a perfect 100 per cent away record, lost a fifth home game sin eight outings as they went down 3-2 to Winchester.

Exmouth Spartans beat the elements to be able to entertain Sidmouth Town thirds, who they defeated 3-2 in a close encounter at the Archery Club pitches and, at the same venue, Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 3-1 by Tedburn St Mary.

There were two games in Division Seven with one of them seeing Otterton Reserves win 6-3 at HT Dons while Broadclyst were 3-0 home winners over Kenn Valley United.

* In the next edition of the Exmouth Journal (out on Wednesday, February 6), there will be a match report on the Town win at Millbrook and also an inteview with Exmouth Town chairman, Stuart Shaw. There will also be a preview of both the Exmouth and Withycombe RFC matches on the second Saturday of February.