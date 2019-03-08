Exmouth Town net eighth straight win with midweek home success over Street

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town chalked up an eight successive victory with a 5-0 Wednesday night win over Street.

Under the Southern Road floodlights Town were once again at their irresistible best and they were three up before the game was one third of the way through!

Callum Shipton, who opened the scoring in Saturday's FA Vase win, opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Karl Rickard, who also netted in the Saturday win over Portland United, made it two on 22.

Jordan Harris, who came in for high praise from Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings earlier in the week, made it three on the half hour and that was how it stayed through to the interval.

After the break Town continued to boss proceedings and a second from Harris made it 4-0 midway through the second half.

Town were not finished and out together a wonderful team passing move which led to the 'assist' going to Shipton who teed up Aaron Denny to stroke the ball home. It proved to be the final act of the evening for Shipton as Saturday's Man of the Match was withdrawn to a standing ovation from the Southern Road faithful.

Town are back in action on Saturday (October 19) with a trip up the M5 motorway to Keynsham where they will be bidding to make it nine straight wins in this currently magnificent season.

Exmouth Town defensive stats this term

It is now 74 days since Town have conceded a home league goal. The last time Town conceded a goal in a home Toolstation Western League Premier Division game was August 31 when they launched the new season with a 4-1 Southern Road win over Bridport.

Town have now gone almost 10 hours without conceding a goal in ANY game. Indeed, the last time the Town defence was breached was back on September 17 when they shipped a goal in a 4-1 Les Phillips Cup tie at Almondsbury.

Town have now kept six successive clean sheets. The run began with Cribbs (4-0), Cullompton Rangers (1-0), Cadbury Heath (2-0), Wellington (2-0), Portland United (2-0) and now Street (5-0).