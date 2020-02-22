Exmouth Town net clean sheet win / Withy into Devon RFU Cup final - Saturday's sporting round-up

The final Saturday of February saw Exmouth Town climb back into the Toolstation Western League Premier Division top three while, down in Plymouth, Withycombe enjoyed a double-header win over Tamar Saracens - a round-up of all the local teams that were in action...

Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC

Exmouth Town are up to third in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table after a 2-0 home win over Wellington.

A first half header from Jamie Dirrane and a late strike by substitute Ben Steer saw Town to victory and there was a very welcome return in the Town goal for Robbie Powell, who marked his first game back after a month out with injury by keeping a clean sheet.

As for the days other top flight games: Plymouth Parkway have gone top on goal difference after their 5-0 win at Cadbury Heath while the top-of-the-table game at Bradford Town where Tavistock were due to be the visitors, was one of a number of matches called off owing to unfit playing surfaces.

Hallen drew 2-2 at Bridgwater Town, Buckland Athletic won 2-1 at Odd Down and Bitton were 5-0 winners at Bridport. Roman Glass St George defeated visiting Street 3-0 while Westbury United were 3-2 home winners over Brislington. Cribbs and Shepton Mallet drew 2-2 and the other game to be called off was the Chipping Sodbury Town versus Clevedon Town match.

The top five positions in the Premier Division are

Plymouth Parkway 58 pts from 22 games

Bradford Town 58 points from 22 games

EXMOUTH TOWN 53 points from 23 games

Hallen 52 points from 25 games

Tavistock 50 points from 22 games

Town are back in action this Wednesday night when they travel to Bet Victor Southern League Willand Rovers for a Devon St Lukes Bowl quarter-final tie.

In terms of the other local football on the final Saturday of February, both Budleigh Salterton (at Witheridge) and Exmouth Town Reserves (at Alphington) had their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League matches called off.

In the Macron League Premier Division three of the four games that beat the weather involved East Devon teams. Colyton met Sidmouth Town Reserves in a contest that was switched to the all-weather surface at Axminster where they beat the Vikings second string 3-0. Feniton claimed a 2-0 home win over Exeter University and Seaton Town claimed a 'huge' win, enjoying a 4-3 success at fellow strugglers Kentisbeare. The other topflight game played was a top-of-the-table clash at Okehampton where the home side edged out Bampton 4-3.

In Division Two there was also plenty of East Devon interest. Beer Albion Reserves were the section's top scores as they beat Newton St Cyres 7-1 at Furzebrake. East Budleigh were edged out in a close encounter at home to a Halwill side that took the points with a 2-1 win while Honiton Town and Tedburn St Mary shared six goals at Mountbatten Park and Otterton won 4-1 at home to Uplowman Athletic.

Exmouth Spartans suffered a blow to the Division Three title hopes as they suffered only a fourth defeat of the league campaign and slipped a place to third after a 4-3 home loss to University Fifths.

In Division Four there was a superb 1-0 home success for Cranbrook over table-topping Central - a result that means Cranbrook are now nione points behind the only side to sit above them - Central - who have played six more games! There was an East Devon derby in the Bill Slee Cup with Milley Rise eventually putting out Feniton Reserves in a penalty shoot-out (3-2) after the sides ended all square at 1-1.

There was East Devon involvement in both the Division Five games thatg beat the weather with Awliscombe drawing 1-1 at home to Broadclyst and East Budleigh Reserves won 1-0 on their visit to Exeter United.

In Division Seven, Lympstone Reserves wenty down 7-1 at Devon Yeoman

In Division Eight there was a 5-1 home defeat for Exmouth Town thirds, but Ottery St Mary thirds were 5-2 winners on their visit tio Kenn Valley United.

RUGBY

Withycombe booked a place in the final of the Devon Junior Cup and made it 16 wins from 16 Devon One outings as they defeated hosts Tamar Saracens 26-7 when the sides met in Plymouth for a 'double-header' contest.

Neil Williams scored a try in the first minute and got a second two minutes from time and there were also tries from Jake Phrophett O'Neil and Will Cooper with Glen Channing also slotting three conversions as Withy continued their all-conquering campaign.

Not only does the win mean a place is now booked in the final of the Devon Junior Cup, but the win also leaves Withy now holding a 16 point lead at the top of the Devon One table and, with six games left, only a monumental shift in form will deny them a league title and an instant return to the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division.

In what was an excellent day all-round for East Devon rugby clubs, there were wins also for Sidmouth and Honiton.

Honiton did their Tribute Western Counties survival hopes the world of good when they defeated Cullompton 15-8 at Allhallows.

Sidmouth banked a bonus points away success with a 31-3 win on their South West One West visit to Newton Abbot.