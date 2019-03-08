Exmouth Town net another clean sheet win in Cornwall / Cockles lose Devon derby / Budleigh Salterton beaten at home – Saturday’s local football and rugby round-up

Exmouth Town continued their pursuit of the South West Peninsula League Premier Division title after a 1-0 win at Helston Athletic, but the Cockles went down in their Devon derby at Brixham - all the local football and rugby news from the final Saturday of March.

Exmouth Town were 1-0 winners at Helston Athletic and so remain top of the South West Peninsula League Premier Division table.

Town were all square at half-time in Cornwall and early in the second half goalkeeper Robbie Powell made a smart save. That save was made all the more important when, in the 53rd minute, Aaron Denny scored what proved to be the only goal of the game.

With Tavistock also winning, the ‘Lambs’ defeated Newquay 2-0 – there’s no change at the top of the table, though Tavvy have close the gap between the two sides in terms of goal difference by one goal.

OTHER FOOTBALL

Budleigh Salterton were also in action, they went down 6-0 at home to title chasing Brixham.

As for the other East Devon teams playing in the SWP League, Honiton Town fell a goal down to basement side Liverton, but hit back to win 6-1 with goals from Owen McCreadie-Taylor (3), Joe Dixon, Liam Dingle and an own goal. Sidmouth Town drew 1-1 at home to St Martins.

Axminster Town had a day off – they are in home action on Tuesday night (April 2) when they entertain University (7.30pm).

In the Macron League, Exmouth Town Reserves lost their Premier Division home meeting with Cronies who departed Southern Road with the points after a 1-0 win. Topsham Town, who are the current landlords of Cronies, were 3-2 home winners in their top flight meeting with Heavitree United.

In Division Three, Lympstone continued their bid for a top three finish and with it promotion as they saw off North Tawton 5-0, but East Budleigh’s promotion hopes took a knock as they lost 5-2 at Newton St Cyres.

In Division Five, Exmouth Spartans boosted their title hopes as they won 7-1 at Bampton Reserves.

In Division Eight, Lympstone Reserves lost 7-1 at Bradninch while Topsham Town Reserves beat Sandford Reserves 1-0.

RUGBY

Exmouth suffered were involved in a high scoring Devon derby at Brixham where the home side defeated the Cockles 45-38. The first half ended with Brixham holding a narrow 18-15 lead. In the second half it was end-to-end action which, unfortunately for another excellent away Cockles support, their side came out of as the beaten side.

Withycombe were also in action and they too lost, going down 40-26 at home to Torquay Athletic. As for the other East Devon rugby teams in action, Honiton were comfortable 51-13 home winners over South Molton while Sidmouth won 31-26 at Kingsbridge.