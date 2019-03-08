Exmouth Town net another clean-sheet success / Cockles clobbered at Weston /

Callum Shipton, who scored the first Town goal in today's FA Vase meeting with Portland United. Also in the picture is Callum's Town Player Sponsor Chard Tapp. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town eased into the next round of the FA Vase, but Exmouth RFC got a heavy beating on their visit to Weston-super-Mare for a South West Premier game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A seventh successive win for Exmouth Town not only takes them into the 2nd round proper of the FA Vase, but it also means that they have now played for almost 500 minutes since they last conceded a goal.

First half goals from Callum Shipton, who netted in the eighth minute and Karl Rickard who struck 15 minutes before the break, saw them to a 2-0 win over Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division.

Town are back in action as quickly as Wednesday night (October 16) when they entertain Street in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game.

Town will go into the Street match having not conceded a goal in any game at Southern Road since they shipped two in their August 31, 3-2 FA Vase win over Brislington.

Town now begin a run of league games now with the midweek meeting with Street followed by a trip to Keynsham next Saturday (October 19), then a midweek home meeting on Tuesday, October 23, with Tavistock before a Saturday October 26 league meeting with Brislington. The Southern Road faithful will then get the chance to see their side in home action one last time in October when Town host Plymouth Parkway in a Les Phillips Cup tie on the penultimate day of the month.

The FA Vase 2nd round draw will be made on Monday (October 14) with the matches set to be played on Saturday, November 2.

Exmouth Town Reserves were 3-1 winners of their Devon Senior Cup tie at Budleigh Salterton, but the Town thirds went out of the Devon Intermediate Cup at the first time of asking, beaten 11-2 away against FC Tavyside who hail from Mary Tavy.

RUGBY

Exmouth RFC could not recover from shipping thee tries inside 20 minutes of their South West Premier game at Weston-super-Mare and ended up suffering their biggest away defeat for a couple of years, losing 63-7 in Somerset.

The last time the Cockles shipped a half century p or more - of points was when beaten 64-14 at Dings Crusaders on December 2, 2017 and they suffered a number of heavy away defeats the season before that in their brief association with National Two (S), conceding 50 or more points no fewer than five times that season.

In terms of the other East Devon teams playing Tribute League rugby on the second Saturday of October, after five successive defeats, Sidmouth Chiefs are up and running in their Tribute South West One West campaign after a 49-22 Blackmore win over Lydney. The Chiefs were 29-5 up at the halfway mark and went on to richly deserve their first league win of the new term.

Honiton went down 43-14 in their Tribute Western Counties West game at Bideford, that a fourth defeat in six league outings for the Lacemen.