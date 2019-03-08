Exmouth Town's midweek cup tie washed out

The Southern Rpad pitch which meant that Exmouth Town's Toolsttation Western League Premier Division meeting with Cribbs was postponed. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town's Wednesday night Les Phillips Cup tie with Plymouth Parkway suffered a second successive washout as the rain did its worst to leave the Southern Road surface unfit for action.

It's a case of more frustration for, as it the case with postponements of football and rugby, and indeed other sports where large spectator numbers are going to be turning up, there's plenty of work to be done behind the scenes with tasks such as freezing pies and pasties, putting aside programmes, standing down staff and so much more!

Town will try again to get a game in - the Southern Road men, like all local football and rugby teams, have suffered a number of recent postponements - on Saturday when they are set to travel up the M5 for a third meeting of the season with Cadbury Heath. Town have already beaten them in both the FA Vase and the home Toolstation Western League meeting and so will be hoping that they can get a game in on Saturday (November 16) and complete a league double.

Town's next home game is set to be next Wednesday (November 20) and a Devon Bowl meeting with South West Peninsula League Premier East outfit Honiton Town.