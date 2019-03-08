Exmouth Town midweek cup tie OFF

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:06 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 30 October 2019

A waterlogged football pitch

Exmouth Town's Les Phillips Cup tie at home to Plymouth Parkway is off.

The rain that has been falling since early morning left the Southern Road surface needing an early afternoon inspection and it was found to be unfit for play.

It means Town will next be in action on Saturday (November 2) when they travel to Tavistock for an FA Vase tie.

Another East Devon Wednesday night to be postponed is the South West Peninsula League Premier East game between Sidmouth Town and Crediton United.

