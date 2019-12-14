Exmouth Town march on with win at Bridport / Town Reserves win / Withycombe make it 11 straight successes - Saturday's local sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

A Jordan Harris double helped Exmouth Town to a 3-1 win at Bridport and there was an 11th straight win for Withcyombe RFC. Wins too for Exmouth Town Reserves, East Budleigh and Otterton Reserves - a round-up of local results from the second Saturday of December

Exmouth Town moved up to fourth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division after a 10th win in 13 outings, beating hosts Bridport 3-1.

The points were 'in the bag' for Town by half-time with them holding a 3-0 lead. There was only one more goal scored in the contest and it proved to be a consolation for the home team. Jordan Harris took his season's tally to 19 with a double and Mark Lever scored the other Town goal.

In the days five other Toolstation Western League top flight games to beat the weather third placed Clevedon Town edged out Roman Glass St George 2-1, but there was a first defeat in a dozen outings for Hallen, beaten 3-1 at home by Shepton Mallet. Bitton were 1-0 winners at Street and Tavistock were given a scare by basement side Chipping Sodbury Town who scored three goals in their visit to the Lambs who took the points thanks to netting four goals themselves. The other game played saw Cribbs win 1-0 at Westbury United.

Exmouth Town Reserves won 2-1 in their home Scott Richards Devon League North & East Division.

In other football, it was a blank day for both Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary. Manstone Lane failed a morning pitch inspection which put an end to the Vikings' hopes of taking on table-topping Ilfracombe Town and, it was a similar soggy tale of woe across at Washbrook Meadow with a sodden surface seeing an end to any chance of Ottery St Mary taking on Roselands in their latest Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West outing.

There was also no action for either for Honiton Town (at home to Ivybridge), Axminster Town (at home to Cullompton Rangers) - both those games in the South West Peninsula League Premier East while no play was possible at Exeter University where Budleigh Salterton were supposed to play a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game.

However, play they most certainly did at Cloakham, Axminster where Millwey Rise won their Devon Senior Cup tie against North Devon League outfit Shebbear 4-0.

The Macron League was badly hit for the third Saturday in five weeks with far more games called off than were played! Indeed 21 league and cup ties beat the weather, but another 40 did not. Beer Albion and Seaton Town both staged Premier Division games in East Devon with Beer defeating Lapford 2-1 while Seaton took the honours in their derby meeting with Feniton, beating the visitors 2-1.

In Division One Lympstone were held to a 2-2 draw by Newtown in a game played at Endurance Park and, in Division Two East Budleigh won again, seeing off Beer Albion Reserves 3-2. Feniton Reserves were edged out 3-2 by Culm United Reserves when the sides met at Acland Park, but Otterton Reserves completed a Division Six seasonal double over Bradninch, beating the Mid Devon men 5-1 on their own ground.

Exmouth Town thirds lost again, beaten 6-1 in a home Division Eight game by Kenn Valley United.

RUGBY

In rugby there was no scheduled game for Exmouth in their South West Premier campaign, but Withycombe played and they won 26-14 at OPMs to make it a superb record to date in their Devon One campaign of played 11 and won 11.

Sidmouth RFC chalked up a magnificent 29-7 Tribute South West One West victory at home to Chew Valley.

The Chiefs were 19-0 to the good before Chew Valley, who arrived in East Devon having won eight and lost just three of their 11 league outings so far this season, got a try of their own. However, that was as good as it got for the visitors as Sidmouth Chiefs made sure of celebrating the recent refurbishment of the Blackmore grandstand in style by scoring the final points of the game to seal their 29-7 success.

Honiton lost their league game at Saltash where they were beaten 14-8.