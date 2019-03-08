Advanced search

Exmouth Town march on with 4-1 Tuesday night success

PUBLISHED: 21:30 17 September 2019

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town sailed into the second round of the Les Phillips Cup with a confident all-round display that saw them win 4-1 at Western League Division One side Almondsbury.

Town took the lead in the 16th minute when an Aaron Denny shot was deflected past the home glovesman.

Adam Bilcock doubled the lead on the half hour and just five minutes later a superb strike from Scott Merritt arrowed its way into the top corner to make it 3-0.

A minute before the break Karl Rickard rifled the ball home to make it three goals in two games form the striker and 4-0 to Town at half-time.

The second half saw the home side spend much of the period looking for a consolation and they got it, albeit via a big deflection, netting a 90th minute goal to complete the scoring on the night.

Town are back in action on Saturday when they travel back up the M5 to Bristol to meet Cribbs in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game and then, next Tuesday night they are again away, but this time with far less travel involved as they go to SWP League Premier East side Cullompton rangers to contest a Devon St Lukes Bowl game.

