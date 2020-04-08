Exmouth Town march on at the top of the East Devon Virtual Football League

matchday three of the East Devon Virtual Football League

Matchday three of the East Devon Virtual Football League saw Exmouth Town make it three wins from as many starts as they saw off Ottery St Mary, beating the Otters 3-1 at Southern Road. Town scored first, but were pegged back midway through the first half only to retake the lead in the closing minutes of the half. A third Town goal on the hour mark settled things. Budleigh Salteton claimed their first win of the season as they edged out hosts Beer Albion 3-2. Axminster Town made it two wins out of there and they sit second behind leaders Exmouth Town in the Premier Division table after a 4-2 win at Sidmouth Town.

In Division One Lympstone recorded their first win of the season as they beat visiting Cranbrook 2-0. Exmouth Spartans drew a third successive match and became the first team to deny Upottery all three points when the pair shared four goals at Glebe Park. East Budleigh are up to second in the Division One table after they won 3-2 at Tipton and Otterton banked a point in a 2-2 draw at Seaton Town.

In Division Two, Exmouth Rovers were 2-1 winners at Axmouth United; Millwey Rise lead the way having won all three of their games – their latest success a 4-3 home win over Farway United. Colyton were 1-0 winners over Offwell Rangers and Awliscombe won their home meeting with Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0.

PREMIER DIVISION

Exmouth Town 3, Ottery St Mary 1; Sidmouth Town 2, Axminster Town 4; Beer Albion 2, Budleigh 3; Honiton Town 0, Feniton 2

DIVISION ONE

Lympstone 2, Cranbrook 0; Upottery 2, Exmouth Spartans 2; Tipton 2, East Budleigh 3; Seaton Town 2,. Otterton 2

DIVISION TWO

Millwey Rise 4, Farway United 3; Colyton 1, Offwell 0; Awliscombe 1, Dunkeswell Rovers 0; Axmouth United 1, Exmouth Rovers 2

PREMIER DIVISION

Exmouth Town 3 9 Form WWW

Axminster Town 3 7 Form DWW

Feniton 3 6 Form WWL

Honiton Town 3 4 Form WLD

Sidmouth Town 3 3 Form LWL

Budleigh Salterton 3 3 Form LLW

Ottery St Mary 3 2 Form DLD

Beer Albion 3 0 Form LLL

DIVISION ONE

Upottery 3 7 Form WWD

East Budleigh 3 6 Form LWW

Otterton 3 4 Form DWL

Tipton 3 4 Form LDW

Exmouth Spartans 3 3 Form DDD

Lympstone 3 3 Form LWL

Seaton 3 3 Form DDD

Cranbroook 3 1 Form DLL

DIVISION TWO

Milley Rise 3 9 Form WWW

Colyton 3 7 Form DWW

Awliscombe 3 6 Form WWL

Dunkeswell 3 3 Form WLL

Exmouth Rovers 3 3 Form LWL

Offwell Rangers 3 3 Form LLW

Farway United 3 3 Form LLW

Axmouth United 3 1 Form LDL

Matchday four results will be published here on Friday (April 11)