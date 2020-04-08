Exmouth Town march on at the top of the East Devon Virtual Football League
PUBLISHED: 15:08 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 08 April 2020
Archant
matchday three of the East Devon Virtual Football League
Matchday three of the East Devon Virtual Football League saw Exmouth Town make it three wins from as many starts as they saw off Ottery St Mary, beating the Otters 3-1 at Southern Road. Town scored first, but were pegged back midway through the first half only to retake the lead in the closing minutes of the half. A third Town goal on the hour mark settled things. Budleigh Salteton claimed their first win of the season as they edged out hosts Beer Albion 3-2. Axminster Town made it two wins out of there and they sit second behind leaders Exmouth Town in the Premier Division table after a 4-2 win at Sidmouth Town.
In Division One Lympstone recorded their first win of the season as they beat visiting Cranbrook 2-0. Exmouth Spartans drew a third successive match and became the first team to deny Upottery all three points when the pair shared four goals at Glebe Park. East Budleigh are up to second in the Division One table after they won 3-2 at Tipton and Otterton banked a point in a 2-2 draw at Seaton Town.
In Division Two, Exmouth Rovers were 2-1 winners at Axmouth United; Millwey Rise lead the way having won all three of their games – their latest success a 4-3 home win over Farway United. Colyton were 1-0 winners over Offwell Rangers and Awliscombe won their home meeting with Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0.
All the results from matchday three
PREMIER DIVISION
Exmouth Town 3, Ottery St Mary 1; Sidmouth Town 2, Axminster Town 4; Beer Albion 2, Budleigh 3; Honiton Town 0, Feniton 2
DIVISION ONE
Lympstone 2, Cranbrook 0; Upottery 2, Exmouth Spartans 2; Tipton 2, East Budleigh 3; Seaton Town 2,. Otterton 2
DIVISION TWO
Millwey Rise 4, Farway United 3; Colyton 1, Offwell 0; Awliscombe 1, Dunkeswell Rovers 0; Axmouth United 1, Exmouth Rovers 2
Tables after matchday three
PREMIER DIVISION
Exmouth Town 3 9 Form WWW
Axminster Town 3 7 Form DWW
Feniton 3 6 Form WWL
Honiton Town 3 4 Form WLD
Sidmouth Town 3 3 Form LWL
Budleigh Salterton 3 3 Form LLW
Ottery St Mary 3 2 Form DLD
Beer Albion 3 0 Form LLL
DIVISION ONE
Upottery 3 7 Form WWD
East Budleigh 3 6 Form LWW
Otterton 3 4 Form DWL
Tipton 3 4 Form LDW
Exmouth Spartans 3 3 Form DDD
Lympstone 3 3 Form LWL
Seaton 3 3 Form DDD
Cranbroook 3 1 Form DLL
DIVISION TWO
Milley Rise 3 9 Form WWW
Colyton 3 7 Form DWW
Awliscombe 3 6 Form WWL
Dunkeswell 3 3 Form WLL
Exmouth Rovers 3 3 Form LWL
Offwell Rangers 3 3 Form LLW
Farway United 3 3 Form LLW
Axmouth United 3 1 Form LDL
Matchday four results will be published here on Friday (April 11)