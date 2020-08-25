Advanced search

Exmouth Town management duo run the rule over FA Vase opposition Mousehole

PUBLISHED: 09:08 25 August 2020

Exmouth Town manager Kevin Hill and his number two were at Willand Rovers last Friday night to run the rule over Town’s FA Vase opponents next month.

Assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: “Kev and I went to the game at Willand as it was a great opportunity for us to take a look at a side we previously knew nothing about.

“It turned out to be an invaluable exercise for us as we saw a team that like to pass the ball quickly and they have some very good players in their ranks.

“Given that they were up against Southern League opposition they were certainly not overawed and there’s no doubt, based on the 90 minutes we took in, that we will have our work cut out to make progress in the FA Vase.”

Town will entertain the Cornish side at Southern Road on Saturday, September 19 (3pm).

