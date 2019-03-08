Exmouth Town management chat - the cup draw at Yate and the visit of Brislington

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings spoke of the pride he and Town boss Kevin Hill felt after his team's back-to-back games at Parkway last midweek and then the FA Cup tie at Yate on Saturday.

He said: "At Parkway the home side were glowing in their praise of our side. They [Parkway] are a free scoring outfit and we restricted them to the one goal and made them work very hard for the points."

As for the game at Yate Town, Rawlings said: "The fact that we encountered traffic issues and did not get there until 30 minutes before kick-off was not the best of starts, but, and so typical of the character in our ranks, the lads began the game on the front foot and really looked the part against higher ranked opposition."

He continued: "We matched them in every area of the pitch and it is no more than we deserve to bring them back to our place for the replay."

He added: "The pitch at Yate really is like a carpet and we clearly embraced playing on such a true surface. They [Yate] like to play from the back and they 'ping' it around well, so they may find our surface not so conducive to such an approach and that might play in our favour."

Rawlings also had high praise for the Town supporters, of whom he said: "When we got off the bus at Yate we were blown away by the number of blue shirts up there - the Town support at the last three away games has been simply magnificent and I feel it is very important that we acknowledge that. They really can - and do - make a big difference for us."

Rawlings then had special praise for the Town players.

He said: "Kevin has put together a big squad and the great things is that even the lads who are not making the starting eleven are clearly chomping at the bit to be given their chance.

"If we are going to be successful as a club then we need a big squad and we need everyone to be pulling the same way, desiring the same end result and there's little doubt that this current crop of Town players have all bought into what we are trying to do and I have no doubt that, in the long term, we will get our just rewards."