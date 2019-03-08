Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town management chat - the cup draw at Yate and the visit of Brislington

PUBLISHED: 13:24 27 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings spoke of the pride he and Town boss Kevin Hill felt after his team's back-to-back games at Parkway last midweek and then the FA Cup tie at Yate on Saturday.

He said: "At Parkway the home side were glowing in their praise of our side. They [Parkway] are a free scoring outfit and we restricted them to the one goal and made them work very hard for the points."

As for the game at Yate Town, Rawlings said: "The fact that we encountered traffic issues and did not get there until 30 minutes before kick-off was not the best of starts, but, and so typical of the character in our ranks, the lads began the game on the front foot and really looked the part against higher ranked opposition."

He continued: "We matched them in every area of the pitch and it is no more than we deserve to bring them back to our place for the replay."

He added: "The pitch at Yate really is like a carpet and we clearly embraced playing on such a true surface. They [Yate] like to play from the back and they 'ping' it around well, so they may find our surface not so conducive to such an approach and that might play in our favour."

Rawlings also had high praise for the Town supporters, of whom he said: "When we got off the bus at Yate we were blown away by the number of blue shirts up there - the Town support at the last three away games has been simply magnificent and I feel it is very important that we acknowledge that. They really can - and do - make a big difference for us."

Rawlings then had special praise for the Town players.

He said: "Kevin has put together a big squad and the great things is that even the lads who are not making the starting eleven are clearly chomping at the bit to be given their chance.

"If we are going to be successful as a club then we need a big squad and we need everyone to be pulling the same way, desiring the same end result and there's little doubt that this current crop of Town players have all bought into what we are trying to do and I have no doubt that, in the long term, we will get our just rewards."

Most Read

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Most Read

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town management chat - the cup draw at Yate and the visit of Brislington

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Ellis stars with ball and bat as Maer men send Torquay down to the A Division

Picture: Thinkstock

Macron Devon & Exeter League round-up - Lympstone, Cronies, East Budleigh and Exmouth Rovers all win

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Phear Park Carder Cup success for trio

The Carder Cup winners, Paula Sleeman, Sue Smith, Martin Dunn with Holly Tree landlord Nigel McLean. Picture: PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth Town news snippets

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0188. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists