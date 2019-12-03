Exmouth Town management chat on the Shepton Mallet win and the midweek home cup tie with Parkway

An interview with Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings on all things Town including a look ahead to the Wednesday night meeting with Plymouth Parkway at Southern Road (7.30pm)

Exmouth Town are in midweek action this Wednesday (December 4) when they entertain Plymouth Parkway in a Les Phillips Cup [the league cup for the Toolstation Western League].

The Southern Road game kicks off at 7.30pm with the ground gates and club opening an hour earlier.

On Saturday Town were 2-1 Southern Road winners over Shepton Mallet in a league game that they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ben Steer and a 15th of the season from striker Jordan Harris.

One player who missed the Saturday win is Ace High and he will also be missing for this midweek game - though he is expected to be back for Saturday's home league meeting with high-flying Hallen (3pm).

High missed the Shepton mallet game as he was getting married and he is away again for this Les Phillips Cup tie. However, absent he may have been last Saturday, but, even on his wedding day, he was with his football team, albeit in thought only as Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings alluded too when he said: "Getting wed Ace might have been but he was busy texting the lads before, during and after the game - but, as I understand it, his wedding went ahead and, while he is missing again tonight we look forward to welcoming the newly married Ace for Saturday's meeting with Hallen."

Looking back at the win over Shepton, the Town number two said: "A 2-1 score line suggests a close contest, but in reality we were comfortable winners. Yes, they did get a goal which is more frustration for us defensively and we had hoped to get back to keeping clean sheet (Town have not kept a clean sheet in six games, this after a wonderful run of almost 10 hours without shipping a goal in both league and cup matches).

What's more we did feel a tad hard done by over the 90 minutes with some of the decision making from the match officials.

"We had the ball in the net in the first half and the goal was initially given only to be then overruled and then Aaron [Denny] was clearly fouled in the area but it seems advantage was played - but given that that then came to nothing we were very surprised that play did not go back and see a penalty awarded."

He continued: "However, it is what it is and we'd like to think these things even themselves out over the course of a season."

He added: "We were delighted that we won again and it means me continue the momentum in terms of our home form and we seem to have got over the blip that came with the defeat at Keynsham, and then the Vase loss to Tavistock."

On the subject of Tavvy, we then asked the Town number two for his reaction to Town's Vase conquerors Tavistock being knocked out in the next round by another Toolstation side, Buckland Athletic.

He said: "Yes, that was a shock to see Tavvy turned over at home, but then cup matches can do that. Buckland are another decent side in what we are finding is a very decent, competitive Toolstation Western League."

On the Les Phillips Cup tie with Parkway, the Town assistant boss says: "They [Parkway] have already beaten us 1-0 in a league game down at their place earlier in the season so there's a case of us wanting 'revenge', but the bottom line is I think you will see both teams will use this game to make sure their respective wider squads are used. There are a lot of games coming up and the festive time is always a tough one for football teams with games coming thick and fast while players are of course also partaking in one or two festive parties!

"Parkway, like us, have a strong squad and I am pretty sure that whatever 11 they put out onto the Southern Road pitch will ensure that we have to work very hard to make sure it's us making progress in another cup competition."

There was some good news on the Town injury front, with Rawlings explaining saying: "We were delighted to get Jamie Dirrane back in action on Saturday. He's been out since the opening week of the season and his return to action was seamless as he slotted in alongside Tom [Town centre back Tom Gardner] and the pair looked very comfortable together. What's more it meant we had to ask 'Rowey' [Dave Rowe] to play on the left and he did that wish such aplomb that he landed the Man of the Match award. Dave really is a Town man. His attitude to the game and all things the club really is exemplary and the way he just moved sideways for us to bring in Jamie to play alongside Tom and then to produce the outstanding shift he did against Shepton Mallet speaks volumes for the lad."

Karl Rickard picked up a yellow card against Shepton Mallet and that means he misses this Saturday's home league meeting with Hallen (3pm).

Rawlings says; "Karl's absence is always a 'miss' for us, but again, as I have said previously, when a player misses out for whatever reason we feel we have a squad of sufficient strength to cope with that and anyway, it's always the case that it presents a great opportunity for another player to say 'you can't leave me out next time after what I have just served up!".

Admission to what ought to be an interesting contest between two clubs (the Wednesday night game between Town and Parkway) who both sit in the top six of the Western League Premier Division, is £6 adult and £4 concessions (O65 and U18) - as is usual at Town home games there is free entry for members of the armed forces upon presentation of ID and Under-16s are also admitted free as, of course, are season ticket holders.