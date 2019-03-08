Advanced search

Exmouth Town make FA Vase progress as 'shut out' passes eight hours

PUBLISHED: 10:06 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 14 October 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0099. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0099. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town are in Wednesday night action when they host Street in a Toolstation Western League game at Southern Road with kick-off at 7.30pm, writes John Dibsdall.

The Exmouth Town Reserves Man of the Match in the Devon Senior Cup win at Budleigh, Finn Slack with Town second team boss Mark Halse. Picture MARTIN COOKThe Exmouth Town Reserves Man of the Match in the Devon Senior Cup win at Budleigh, Finn Slack with Town second team boss Mark Halse. Picture MARTIN COOK

Town extended their winning sequence to six matches when they overcame Portland United 2-0 in the Buildbase FA Vase last Saturday.

Another clean sheet and it is now over eight hours of football since Town last conceded a goal.

From winning the ball back from the kick off Town were on the front foot and could have gone ahead with less than a minute played. Good link up play between Ace High and Jordan Harris set Aarron Denny clear but his strong shot was well saved by the visiting 'keeper.

Portland, who came into this game on the back of 5-2 and 12-2 victories, showed they might be a force to be reckoned with and Chris Wright was forced into a smart save with less than five minutes played.

Town were keeping up the pressure and were finding space in behind the back four and the goal their early play merited came after eight minutes.

Denny again got to the by-line and his fierce cross was only half cleared for Callum Shipton to pounce on the loose ball and hammer it home.

Harris then had a stinger of a shot well saved before Town doubled their lead with 28 minutes on the clock.

Shipton was this time the architect as his excellent cross found Karl Rickard in space and his first time shot took a slight deflection before nestling in the back of the net.

As the visitors threatened to claw their way back into the game at the start of the second half Kieran Willdigg produced a fine block with the loose ball falling for Denny to set off on a 70-yard run that ended with Town gaining a corner.

The Wessex Premier League side were now seeing more of the ball and created a couple of decent chances, but they lacked the necessary composure in front of goal which was surprising considering their recent goal scoring spree.

One other item of note was a Portland player was the first to be sent to the sin-bin at Southern Road since the offence was introduced at step five level this season.

In the closing minutes, Town were content to see out the game which they did in relative comfort to the joy of the majority of the 211 crowd.

After the midweek meeting with Street, Town travel to Saturday (October 19) to Keynsham and are home again next Wednesday evening (October 23) when Tavistock are the visitors

