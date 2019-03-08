Exmouth Town looking to silence the Lambs on Wednesday night

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings put the mood in the Town camp across very well when asked for his thoughts after the team were beaten 1-0 at Keynsham in Saturday's Toolstation Western League Premier Division game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He said: "On the day a few big, big decisions went against us. That said, we were not at our best and there's a case to be made that when you are tasked with playing a team that have a distinct advantage (in as much as they play and train on the artificial pitch week in and week out) you need to be at your absolute best and, on Saturday, we weren't."

He continued: "That said, they had a game plan that worked for them and some times you have to hold your hands up and take things on the chin and this is one such occasion."

With regard to the end of the long winning run, the loss was a first for Town after eight successive wins and six straight clean sheet victories, the Town number two said: "Of course we are all gutted about the end of the run and gutted is the best way to describe the collective feeling at full-time on Saturday. However, the positive thing about it is that, OK, we have had our winning run ended and now we need to get straight back at it and start another good run."

He continued: "Nothing fell for us at Keynsham and we did have some decent opportunities, and, as I have already alluded to, we also came off second best in terms of a number of big decisions. However, lets put it into perspective. We have only lost the two league game s- both 1-0 and have shipped only three goals this league campaign so there clearly is not a lot wrong just now."

Speaking ahead of the Wednesday night visit of Tavistock (the Lambs are at Southern Road on Wednesday night with kick-off at 7.30pm), the Town number two said: "We know all about them and they will be aware of us. Last year we had two cracking encounters with them and I am sure this one will be just as close. The bottom line for us it that we have just had a long winning run ended and we are very grateful to the fixture schedule that we don't have long to wait for the opportunity to 'put things right' and that is what we shall be looking to do at Southern Road on Wednesday night."