Exmouth Town looking for someone to run an Under-8 team in the 2021/22 season

Archant

Exmouth Town are looking beyond the coming season and are keen to begin talks with anyone who might be interested in running an Under-8s side the season after next.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Southern Road club are keen to run an Under-8 team in the 2021/22 season, and, although that is still some 14 months away, there may well be someone in the area who has an eye on running at team in that age group.

If anyone would like to know more and be interested in joining the growing Exmouth Town youth team section then they are asked to contact Nick James.

In terms of getting in touch with Nick, that can be done via the Town website or the Muff Town Casuals / Exmouth Town Supporters Club, Facebook page.