Exmouth Town looking for more midweek cup success with visit of Parkway

Exmouth Town have three cup games coming up this week when they travel to Tavistock on Saturday in the second round proper of the FA Vase and are home next Wednesday (November 6) evening when Honiton are the visitors in the second round of the St. Lukes Bowl.

They are also in action tonight (Wednesday) in the first round of the Les Phillips (Western League) Cup.

Last Saturday's scheduled home fixture with Brislington fell foul of the weather as did all of the games featuring our cup opponents.

Town will travel to Tavistock boosted by their terrific 4-2 victory over the 'Lambs' last Wednesday evening.

For the neutral this was an excellent game of football with both sides looking to attack on a surface made slick by the constant drizzle that fell throughout the match.

Tavistock kicked off and a minute later the first touch by a Town player came from a block to stop a goal after Tavvy had strung over 20 passes together.

Town gradually eased their way into the game and had the ball in the net after seventeen minutes, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

For the remainder of the half chances were at a premium, but Town fell behind with two minutes of the half remaining.

A couple of deflections eventually fell nicely for the ball to be steered home.

Within four minutes of the second half Town were level. Aarron Denny created space down the right and his excellent cross was driven home by Ace High.

The visitors again took the lead when a back pass was underhit, and as the forward collected the ball he was brought down by Chris Wright and the resulting penalty was duly despatched.

Town's injury list then grew when Kieran Willdigs pulled up with a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a number of weeks.

He was replaced by Steve Avery and as Town regrouped the crowd of 174 were then treated to as good a five-minute spell of breath-taking football that the Southern Road faithful has seen. On 70 minutes a pinpoint cross from Karl Rickard was met by a classic header from Callum Shipton 2-2. Two minutes later an Adam Bilcock corner was met at the near post by High, who outjumped the defence 3-2.

Three minutes more on the clock and Town were awarded a free-kick some 28 yards from goal. Up stepped Jordan Harris and his kick was fast, low and true; 4-2 and a remarkable comeback was complete.

To their credit Tavvy tried to force their way back into the match but Town's defence was uncompromising and held firm.

All of which augers well for the Vase tie, but Town will know they will need to be at their very best to defeat a side that has notable home cup victories against Southern League Clubs Frome Town and our FA Cup conquerors Highworth Town this season.

As well as those on the injury list, Town will be without Karl Rickard, who was very influential last Wednesday, as he is suspended following two cautions in this year's competition.