Exmouth Town lift Devon U18 Cup with superb show at the home of the Devon FA

The Exmouth Town FC flag behind the goal at Cullompton Rangers on Good Friday. Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s won the Wootton Printers Devon Cup for the first time in the club’s history when they overcame Plymouth based YMCA All Saints 3-1 in the final held at the Devon FA Headquarters in Newton Abbot on Thursday evening, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In front of a large crowd with many supporters for both sides Town were looking to extend their unbeaten record this season against a side that reached the final having scored 30 goals in their four games and conceded just five.

Town had underlined their potential in the second round with an excellent 3-2 victory over a strong Torquay United Academy side and had also recorded victories over Elburton Villa, Totnes and Dartington and 3-0 against Holsworthy in the semi-final.

Town made an excellent start and opened the scoring on three minutes when Morgan Cullen rose highest to flick on a corner. Cullen was a constant threat to the opposition throughout the match and rightly was awarded the Man of the Match Trophy by the sponsors.

Town continued to press with Josh Gresham dragging a shot narrowly wide before they were rocked by an equaliser on 13 minutes.

The All Saints skipper, Bailey Gamble, was tripped in the box and took the resulting penalty to score emphatically in the corner.

Town quickly restored dominance and peppered the All Saints goal and deservedly regained the lead on thirty minutes with Ollie Evans firing home.

Five minutes later and the lead was doubled with Ollie Cox adding his name to the score sheet. As the half-time whistle approached, All Saints Ben Wyatt found himself through on goal, but was denied by an excellent save from Will Whitworth to preserve the two goal lead.

The second half failed to produce the fireworks of the first half with Town playing the more controlled football and forcing the visiting glovesman into making important saves and with more composure could have added to their tally, but equally important the defence were well on top.

All Saints cause was not helped with the sending off of Wyatt in the eighty third minute for a second yellow and Town were able to coast to a richly deserved victory built on a very solid and reliable performance from all of the squad.

Injured skipper Tom Prout and captain on the evening, Dan Cullen were duly presented with the trophy by the Match sponsors much to the delight of their many supporters including first team Manager Kevin Hill.

Team: Will Whitworth, Harvey Roddick, Josh Shaw, Ollie Evans, Dan Cullen, Ollie Cox, Josh Gresham, Tom Prout, Morgan Cullen, Tom Preece, Tom Bray, Adam Wilinson, Beckham Pyatt, Finley Slack, Lucas Covoney, Jack Vickery. Manager Mark Hulse, Asst Manager, Stuart Shaw.

Town will be looking to add the Devon County League Cup to their horde of silverware this season having reached the final by defeating Feniton 2-1 in a closely contested game.

They now await the winners of the second semi-final between Totnes and Dartington and Alphington being played on Sunday, May 5.