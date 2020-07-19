Exmouth Town learn dates for early rounds of FA Cup and FA Vase

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Following the news that grassroots football is set to make a return to competitive action in September, details have been published of the early rounds for the 2020/21 FA Cup and FA Vase competitions.

Exmouth Town enjoyed a wonderful run in both cups last season, contesting four matches in each competition.

Their FA Cup run began with an August 10 home win over Barnstaple Town and their FA Vase run began with an August 31 success over Brislington.

With a delayed start to the coming season owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, it does mean that there’s going to be lots of midweek action in order that the national cup competitions can be played.

For Town fans, the key dates, which are subject to change) are: FA Cup, extra preliminary round, on Tuesday, September 1, followed by the preliminary round on Saturday, September 12 and then the 1st Qualifying round will be played on Tuesday, September 22.

With regard to the FA Vase, it’s Saturday, September 19 for the 1st qualifying round and Saturday, October 10, for the 2nd qualifying round.