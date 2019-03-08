Exmouth Town launch pre-season action with Wednesday home game against Sidmouth Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town kick-start a new pre-season of competitive action with a Wednesday night Southern Road meeting with Sidmouth Town (7.30pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game against the Vikings is the first of five friendly matches that Town will play over 17 days in the build-up to their opening Western League fixture, the Saturday, August 3, Southern Road meeting with Bridport.

There has been a change to the previously published pre-season programme and an Exeter City XI will play at Southern Road on Wednesday, July 24 (7.30pm).

The other pre-season matches for Town are: away at Exwick Villa (July 17); home to Bishops Lydeard (July 20); and home to Bodmin Town (July 27).

The kick-off times for the midweek games will be 7.30pm and the two Saturday matches, against Bishops Lydeard and Bodmin Town, will be 3pm.

In the build-up to a new league campaign - and a particularly exciting one for Town followers given the fact that the team will be playing in the Western League and so taking on teams they will not have met for many years - if at all - there has been much work behind the scenes to get Southern Road ready.

The youth section is one that is really beginning to grow. It's a wish of the ambitious and progressive Town chairman, Stuart Shaw, that, in the long term, the club is able to produce its own senior players coming through the club's youth teams.

Last year the Town U18s swept the board and it is expected that most of that team will, this time round, grace the club's second and third teams - and maybe get a first taste of first team action.

For the coming season Town will operate five youth teams playing at U8s, 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s.

One issue with so many teams playing in the club's colours is pitch time and the club have plans to create an artificial playing surface area on land at the 'Town end' of Southern Road.

However, such a project, and one that would surely benefit the wider community, is going to need funding and that is where the club is currently at as they explore various funding opportunities.

Indeed, chairman Stuart Shaw would love to have conversations with local businesses who might like to get involved with such a project.

All contact details for Exmouth Town officials can be found on the club's website at www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk and they also run their own Facebook page.