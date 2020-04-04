Exmouth Town launch East Devon Virtual League campaign with a win

matchday one of the East Devon Virtual Football League.

Matchday one of the EAST DEVON VIRTUAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE saw action in all three of the eight-team divisions.

In the PREMIER DIVISION, the biggest winners were Exmouth Town who scored all four of their goals in the first half of their Southern Road win over beer Albion. The Fishermen defended well after the break when it was a case of ‘damage limitation’ against the home side who are expected to be the ‘team to beat’ in the top flight. It looks ‘very open’ with regards to who might ultimately be ‘the best of the rest and, after one matchday, Honiton Town sit second following a 3-1 Mountbatten Park win over Budleigh Salterton. The Hippos led 2-0 at the break and added a third before the Robins got a late consolation. Feniton scored in each half on their visit to Manstone Lane where they eventually defeated Sidmouth Town 2-0 and the other top flight game was the one at Tiger Way, Axminster where Ottery St Mary had led at the break before the Tigers levelled things up in the second half to leave both teams taking a point for their efforts.

In DIVISION ONE Upottery were the day’s highest goal scorers as they treated a big Glebe Park turnout to a five-star show, beating East Budleigh 5-2. It was the visiting side who scored first, but Upottery hit back to leads 3-1 at the break and they added two more in the 3-1 at the break and they added two more in the second half before a late second for East Budleigh. Otterton scored twice in the second half on their way to a 3-1 win at Lympstone and the other two matches in the division ended all square. Seaton Town trailed 2-0 at half-time to visiting Cranbrook, but the Colyford Road men stormed back in the second half with two goals while the game at Tipton St John, where Exmouth Spartans were the visitors, saw both sides scored one goal either side of the break to end up 2-2.

In DIVISION TWO, the highest scorers were Awliscombe who were being held 1-1 at half-0time in their home meeting with Farway before the Awls ran away with things after the break, scoring three unanswered goals. Dunkeswell Rovers got off to a winning start with a 2-0 home win over Exmouth Rovers and there was also a home success for Millwey Rise who were 2-1 winners over Offwell Rangers. Completing the opening days fixtures was a 2-2 draw at Axmouth United where Colyton were held 2-2.

Matchday two results will be published on Monday (April 6).

So, how are we coming up with these scores? Well, it’s all done with a pack of cards!

The four suits, clubs, spades, diamonds and hearts are each ‘one team’ with clubs versus spades and diamonds versus hearts.

The pack is shuffled and then the top card is turned over, counting from one through to 10, Jack, Queen, King.

If, when a card is turned, it is the number that is called then that is a GOAL be that clubs, spades, diamond or hearts.