Exmouth Town latest - washout across the board for the Town senior teams on another soggy Saturday

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town were forced to postpone their latest Toolstation Western League Premier Division game as Storm Dennis called widespread cancellations across the sporting divide on the third Saturday of February.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

By mid-morning on Saturday all but one of the day's Toolstation League top flight games remained on and that was the fixture at Keynsham where Bitton are set to the opposition - Keynsham having an all-weather surface!

The cancellation of the Town game also meant the club having to cancel their planned 'Bring a Kid' promotion which was also set to see an appearance at Southern Road of Peppa Pig and Chase, the latter a character from children's TV show Paw Patrol.

Town's Martin Cook explained the decision saying: "Conditions at Southern Road are currently more conducive to duck racing and mud wrestling!

"It's a shame as a lot of hard work had gone into preparing for what was going to be a special day. However, all is not lost in terms of the event for we will put it on between now and the end of the season, but on a day when the weather means it's an occasion that everyone can enjoy without getting muddy and blown around."

February 15 will be another blank matchday for the Town teams as the Reserves Scott Richards Devon League North & East game and the Town thirds Macron League Division Eight game were two other casualties of Storm Dennis.