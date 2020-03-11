Exmouth Town news snippets - Curry night success / Under-8s enjoying their football / Jordan Harris chasing Golden Boot honour

Exmouth Town once again had the biggest gate in terms of the day's Toolstation Western League Premier Division matches. There were 194 in Southern Road for the game and the other crowds were 169 at Buckland v Bridport; 163 at Parkway v Hallen 163; 131 at Shepton M v Westbury; 124 at Clevedon v Bitton; 52 at Roman Glass v Cadbury Heath; 45 at Wellington v Brislington; 42 at Odd Down v Tavistock

The Town Under-8s were back in action after a recent rain-enforced lay-off when they took on teams from Cullompton Rangers and Okehampton Argyle in a round-robin of matches played on the splendid artificial surface at Exmouth Community College. Town Under-8s manager Mark Upcott said of the action: 'The youngsters clearly had a great time and they played some delightful football. At this age, with many of them getting their first real taste of football enjoying it is the key and we pride ourselves at Town with the very younger players that they get good coaching but enjoy what they are doing at all times.'

Town's Jordan Harris is now joint second in terms of the race for the Toolstation Western League Premier Division golden boot. Jordan netted his 23rd of the league campaign in Saturday's 7-1 thrashing of Chipping Sodbury Town and he shares secondn place with Shepton Mallet's Jack Fillingham.

The pair trail Plymouth Parkway's Adam Carter by six goals.

The leading scorers are: 29 - Adam Carter (Plymouth Parkway); 23 - Jordan Harris and Jack Fillingham (Shepton Mallet); 18 - Leighton Thomas (Street); 17 - Mikey Williams (Plymouth Parkway); 16 - Jack Taylor (Bridgwater Town) and Neikell Plummer (Bradford Town & Brislington)

Not only was their huge success on the Southern Road pitch with Saturday's big win over Chipping Sodbury Town, but there also a great time enjoyed by a packed house that enjoyed the latest 'Curry Night' event in the clubhouse. Adam Fitzgerald is the person behind these hugely succesful social events.

The Exmouth Town Supporters Club is up and running and they already have a superb looking website which can be seen at https://mufftowncasuals.online/ The Supporters Club group is to be the official arm of the Muff Town Casuals (MTC) who have served, and indeed are serving, the club so well over the years.

There is home action for Town both on Saturday (March 14) and next Monday (March 16) with Brislington's Saturday visit followed siftly by a visit from Plymouth Parkway.