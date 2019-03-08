Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town latest - Town could face seven cup ties in three competitions in 25 days!

PUBLISHED: 12:54 29 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Saturday (August 31) sees Exmouth Town host Brisling ton in an FA Vase tie (3pm).

Indeed, such is the impressive form that Town are showing this season that there is a possibility that each of the next three Saturday's could see the Southern Road men in national competition action!

If successful against Brislington, then the next round of the FA Vase is set for September 14 when Town would be away to the winner's of Saturday's Cadbury Heath versus Longwell Green Sports tie.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Town are at home on Tuesday evening in an FA Cup replay with Yate Town and, if successful, Town will play again in the FA Cup next Saturday (September 7) when they would face a trip to Highworth Town (who are at Willand Rovers this coming Saturday for a Southern League South Division One game).

With the 2nd Qualifying Round of the FA Cup set for Saturday, September September 21 and then a successful Town in both competitions would mean putting 'on hold' their Toolstation Western League campaign until Saturday, September 28!

Indeed, it is possible that Town could be involved in seven cup competitions over a period of 25 days - here's hoping the cup runs - on all fronts - are continuing at the end of those 25 days!

Town supporters could look forward to the next few weeks of cup football with -

Saturday August 31 Home Brislington (FA Vase)

Tuesday September 3 Home Yate Town (FA Cup)

Saturday September 7 Away Highworth Town (FA Cup)

Saturday September 14 Away Cadbury Heath or Lonwell Green Sports

Tuesday September 17 Away Almondsbury in the Les Phillips Cup

Saturday September 21 - possibly an FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round tie

Tuesday September 24 Away Cullompton Rangers in the Devon St Lukes Bowl

In the event of Town having their cup runs ended then there would be the following matches -

Saturday September 7 League Away to Shepton Mallet

Saturday September 21 League Away to Cribbs

Saturday September 28 League Home to Cadbury Heath.

Busy - and exciting - times for Town players and supporters alike!

Exmouth Town Reserves were beaten 3-2 when they visited St Martins for a midweek Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, a neat finish from Tim Bradshaw and an Oliver Evans penalty had the Southern Rod men back on level terms only for the home side to take all three points with a last minute winner.

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Exmouth kayaker gets ‘seal’ of approval from sea mammal

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Exmouth kayaker gets ‘seal’ of approval from sea mammal

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - Town could face seven cup ties in three competitions in 25 days!

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham St James ease to nine wicket win over Upottery

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Phear Park A seal promotion from Division Four of the Over-60s Triples League

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Sue Burley triumphant in East Devon August medal

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Seafront junction to be redesigned after planning green light

Junction between Morton Road, Alexandra Terrace and The Esplanade. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists