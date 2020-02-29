Exmouth Town latest - Toolstation top flight washout - Town now look to Tuesday night visit to Shepton Mallet

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League game at Clevedon Town was washed out and not one of the days Premier Division matches beat the weather so it's a case of 'as we were' in terms of the top flight table.

A complete day's washout also means greater congestion in terms of the remaining fixtures for the clubs who are, as things stand, are expected to complete their respective league campaigns on Saturday April 25.

That means, for Exmouth Town, that if this coming Tuesday night's (March 3) league visit to Shepton Mallet goes ahead they will follow that with no fewer than 16 league games to play in just 49 days - and they still have at least one Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie in - and, if succesful when they do get to take on Willand Rovers, if Town then saw off Bovey Tracey in the semi-final to reach the final it might well mean the team playing 19 games in 49 days!

Next Saturday (March 7), Town entertain Chipping Sodbury Town and then, 49 days later, they are set to bring the curtain down on their season with a home game against Clevedon Town.

It proved to be a blank day all-round for the Town senior teams as Southern Road was too wet for the Town second team to host Clyst Valley in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game and it was a similar story for the Town third team who were forced to call off their Macron Division Eight game owing to waterlogged pitches at the Withycombe Archery Club grounds.