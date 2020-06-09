Exmouth Town latest - the Southern Road work continues

(Left to right) Martin Cook, Mark Lever and Tony Snelgrove, the latter who is the club's disability officer, working on the pathway that is being worked on to provide better wheelchair access at Southern Road.Picture ETFC Archant

The work continues at real pace at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town.

Bill Edmunds, who looks are the Exmouth Town Supporters Cub website designer, making up donated benches from the MTC. Pictures; MARTIN COOK Bill Edmunds, who looks are the Exmouth Town Supporters Cub website designer, making up donated benches from the MTC. Pictures; MARTIN COOK

Almost every day of the week someone can be found beavering away at the various projects that are on-going.

It does all mean that, when the club gets the green light to begin planning some sort of pre-season ahead of a new Toolstation Western League campaign, players will return to a new-look Southern Road!

Amongst the work is the laying of a new wheelchair access pathway which will seriously enhance the matchday experience for wheelchair users and also the ground has been prepared for the arrival of the turnstiles when they come back to Southern Road having been worked on at the Dinham Way Trading Estate workshops of The Steel Works.

There’s also been some first rate work on new benches for supporters to sit on when the lockdown restrictions are lfted and, even if matches are still not being played, then at least the club can be opened to members to enjoy the 2020 summer!

Jim Wallace, chairman of the Exmouth Town Football Club Supporters Club fitting taps to new updated outside toilets at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK Jim Wallace, chairman of the Exmouth Town Football Club Supporters Club fitting taps to new updated outside toilets at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK

There has also been plenty of painting taking place inside and outside the clubhouse.

Supporting this article is a series of pictures of some of the superb efforts of late.

Mark Upcott, who plays for the Town third team and also coahes the Under-14s and manages the Under-8s, cutting the grass behind the Town end at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK Mark Upcott, who plays for the Town third team and also coahes the Under-14s and manages the Under-8s, cutting the grass behind the Town end at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Duncan Hamilton and Mark Tanton working on the Southen Road turnstile project. Picture MARTIN COOK Duncan Hamilton and Mark Tanton working on the Southen Road turnstile project. Picture MARTIN COOK