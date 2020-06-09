Exmouth Town latest - the Southern Road work continues
PUBLISHED: 08:23 09 June 2020
Archant
The work continues at real pace at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town.
Almost every day of the week someone can be found beavering away at the various projects that are on-going.
It does all mean that, when the club gets the green light to begin planning some sort of pre-season ahead of a new Toolstation Western League campaign, players will return to a new-look Southern Road!
Amongst the work is the laying of a new wheelchair access pathway which will seriously enhance the matchday experience for wheelchair users and also the ground has been prepared for the arrival of the turnstiles when they come back to Southern Road having been worked on at the Dinham Way Trading Estate workshops of The Steel Works.
There’s also been some first rate work on new benches for supporters to sit on when the lockdown restrictions are lfted and, even if matches are still not being played, then at least the club can be opened to members to enjoy the 2020 summer!
There has also been plenty of painting taking place inside and outside the clubhouse.
Supporting this article is a series of pictures of some of the superb efforts of late.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.