Advanced search

Exmouth Town latest - the Southern Road work continues

PUBLISHED: 08:23 09 June 2020

(Left to right) Martin Cook, Mark Lever and Tony Snelgrove, the latter who is the club's disability officer, working on the pathway that is being worked on to provide better wheelchair access at Southern Road.Picture ETFC

(Left to right) Martin Cook, Mark Lever and Tony Snelgrove, the latter who is the club's disability officer, working on the pathway that is being worked on to provide better wheelchair access at Southern Road.Picture ETFC

Archant

The work continues at real pace at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town.

Bill Edmunds, who looks are the Exmouth Town Supporters Cub website designer, making up donated benches from the MTC. Pictures; MARTIN COOKBill Edmunds, who looks are the Exmouth Town Supporters Cub website designer, making up donated benches from the MTC. Pictures; MARTIN COOK

Almost every day of the week someone can be found beavering away at the various projects that are on-going.

It does all mean that, when the club gets the green light to begin planning some sort of pre-season ahead of a new Toolstation Western League campaign, players will return to a new-look Southern Road!

Amongst the work is the laying of a new wheelchair access pathway which will seriously enhance the matchday experience for wheelchair users and also the ground has been prepared for the arrival of the turnstiles when they come back to Southern Road having been worked on at the Dinham Way Trading Estate workshops of The Steel Works.

There’s also been some first rate work on new benches for supporters to sit on when the lockdown restrictions are lfted and, even if matches are still not being played, then at least the club can be opened to members to enjoy the 2020 summer!

Jim Wallace, chairman of the Exmouth Town Football Club Supporters Club fitting taps to new updated outside toilets at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOKJim Wallace, chairman of the Exmouth Town Football Club Supporters Club fitting taps to new updated outside toilets at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK

There has also been plenty of painting taking place inside and outside the clubhouse.

Supporting this article is a series of pictures of some of the superb efforts of late.

Mark Upcott, who plays for the Town third team and also coahes the Under-14s and manages the Under-8s, cutting the grass behind the Town end at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOKMark Upcott, who plays for the Town third team and also coahes the Under-14s and manages the Under-8s, cutting the grass behind the Town end at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Duncan Hamilton and Mark Tanton working on the Southen Road turnstile project. Picture MARTIN COOKDuncan Hamilton and Mark Tanton working on the Southen Road turnstile project. Picture MARTIN COOK

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - the Southern Road work continues

(Left to right) Martin Cook, Mark Lever and Tony Snelgrove, the latter who is the club's disability officer, working on the pathway that is being worked on to provide better wheelchair access at Southern Road.Picture ETFC

Budleigh bowlers get a further boost as more players return to action

Budleigh bowlers enjoying pefect conditions at the club's CricketField Lane home. Picture BSBC

Lord Lieutenant recognises Exmouth Community Larder’s ‘positive impact’

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

East Devon District Council to discuss reopening more public toilets

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Exmouth judo student receives surprise award

Fifteen-year-old Ryan Williams, from John Goldman’s Exmouth Judo Centre, proudly shows off his junior black belt award. Picture; JOHN GOLDMAN
Drive 24