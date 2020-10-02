Exmouth Town latest - the next opponents and a look back at a busy September

Town players celebrate the third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS Archant

We take a look at the first opposition for Exmouth Town in October and also a look back at what was a busy - and successful September.

Exmouth Town are back in Toolstation Western League Premier Division with a trip back up the M5 to meet Bradford Town.

Bradford Town sit ninth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table after the first month of the 2020/21 campaign.

The fact that one of the division’s ‘big hitters’ last season have won only two of their first eight games is something of a surprise.

So, who have they played so far?

Their campaign began on September 5 when they travelled to Brislington where they were beaten 4-3.

Next up they began their home schedule and opened up with a 2-2 draw against Odd Down (Bath). Another home draw followed - a 2-2 score line against visiting Wellington before a first success of the new season at the fourth time of asking, 4-1 at home to Chipping Sodbury Town. They suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat when they visited Bitton, but bounced back with a 4-2 win at Cadbury Heath.

Last Saturday (September 26), Bradford Town shared four goals with visiting Clevedon Town and, like Town, they were in midweek action this week, in their case going down 2-0 away at Keynsham Town.

What about the Exmouth Town season so far .....

Exmouth Town - September - an early wobble before five game unbeaten run

Exmouth Town played eight games in the month of September.

The season began with a Tuesday September 1 FA Cup, extra preliminary round tie away at Keynsham and Town, who had lost on the artificial pitch there in last season’s league campaign, were comfortable 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Jordan Harris, Aaron Denny and Dave Rowe.

A week later a new Toolstation Western League Premier Division campaign began with a midweek game down at Plymouth Parkway where Town were beaten 2-0.

That was followed by FA Cup disappointment as Southern League Melksham Town visited Southern Road for a preliminary round tie and it was the Wilshire side who made progress with a 2-0 win.

That defeat also signalled an end to a long unbeaten home record for Town that has stretched back to Boxing Day 2018!

Four days after the FA Cup exit, Town were tasked with facing old foes Tavistock in the first home league game of a new term.

However, any worries the home faithful might have had of seeing a third successive defeat were dispelled as Town romped to a 4-1 win thanks to a Jordan Harris hat-trick and a goal from Ace High.

Next up an FA Vase tie at home to South West Peninsula League Premier West outfit Mousehole and this proved to be a titanic tussle, one that ended without either team scoring and so was settled by a penalty shoot-out in which Town glovesman Robbie Powell was the star of the show making two wonderful spot kick saves to see Town into the next round and early October next round trip to Sherborne Town.

It was back to league action and a midweek visit to Street - another ground on which Town were beaten last season - but this time round, goals from Aaron Denny and Mark Lever - and another penalty save from Robbie Powell saw Town to a 2-1 success.

The final Saturday of September saw Town again in away league action and they were 3-1 winners at Bridgwater Town where goals from Jordan Harris, Aaron Denny and an own goal saw Town return to East Devon with the points.

The eighth and final September game was another league fixture, this time a midweek match against Bridport played beneath the Southern Road floodlights.

The game saw a first senior goal for young defender Dan Cullen and other goals were scored by Max Gillard, skippering the side in the absence of the injured Dave Rowe, Ben Steer and Mark Lever.

The Town September stats

Games played: 8

Games won: 5

Games drawn: 1

Games lost: 2

Goals scored: 16 (Harris 5, Denny 3, Lever 2, High, Rowe, Steer, Cullen (D), Gillard, and an own goal

Goals conceded: 9

Penalties saved: 3 (all saved by Robbie Powell)