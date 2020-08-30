Exmouth Town latest - season tickets going well at Southern Road

The home dressing room at Exmouth Town's Southern Road headquarters. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town continue to see supporters stepping forward to purchase Town season tickets ahead of the new season.

The price of the season tickets is: Adults £85; U18s and O65s £55 - with this covering all 20 Tooolstation Western League games and represents a saving of £35 off the price of attending all games as an adult (matchday price single adult entry £6) and a saving of £25 for U18s and O65s (matchday price single entry £4).

Season ticket holders are also admitted free to all Town Reserve team fixtures.

In terms of normal matchday entry the proces are: Adults £6; concessions(O65/U18)£4 while Under-16s, members of the NHS and the Armed Forces will be admitted free.

Entry to Town Reserve team games when they are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action will also be as per last season.

Adults £3 and concessions (O65/U18) £2 with all Under-16s, NHS workers and members of the Armed Forces, granted free entry.

Town season tickets remain available to supporters through until Tuesday, September 15, the day before the first home league game and the September 16, Southern Road meeting with Tavistock.

The club have taken the decision, as a way of thanking their loyal supporters, to freeze the price of season tickets so that they are the same as the 2019/20 prices.

A season ticket holder attending every home game for both the senior side and the reserve side would save £80 over the course of the campaign.

The season ticket does not apply for entry to FA Cup and FA vase ties played at Southern Road.

Season Tickets can be ordered from Martin Cook by either e-mail cook209@hotmail.com or by calling him on 07599346689.

Alternatively enquire at the club on any matchday. Payment can be either cash or cheque with the latter made payable to Exmouth Town FC.

The Exmouth Town 2020/21 Toolstation Western League fixtures

Sep 9: Plymouth Parkway (A)

Sep 16: TAVISTOCK (H)

Sep 22: Street (A)

Sep 26: Bridgwater Town (A)

Sep 30: BRIDPORT (H)

Oct 3: Bradford Town (A)

Oct 7: PLYMOUTH PARKWAY (H)

Oct 10: SHEPTON MALLETT (H)

Oct 14: Tavistock (A)

Oct 17: Odd Down (A)

Oct 24: HALLEN (H)

Oct 31: KEYNSHAM TOWN (H)

Nov 7: CADBURY HEATH (H)

Nov 14: Cribbs (A)

Nov 21: ROMAN GLASS ST GEORGE (H)

Nov 28: WESTBURY UNITED (H)

Dec 5: Keynsham Town (A)

Dec 12: Chipping Sodbury Town (A)

Dec 19: CLEVEDON TOWN (H)

Dec 26: BUCKLAND ATHLETIC (H)

Jan 2: Bitton (A)

Jan 9: Wellington (A)

Jan 16: CADBURY HEATH (H)

Jan 23: Clevedon Town (A)

Jan 30: CHIPPING SODBURY (H)

Feb 6: Roman Glass St George (A)

Feb 20: CRIBBS (H)

Feb 27: WELLINGTON (H)

Mar 6: Hallen (A)

Mar 13: BRISLINGTON (H)

Mar 20: Bridport (A)

Mar 27: BRADFORD TOWN (H)

Apr 2: Buckland Athletic (A)

Apr 5: BRIDGWATER TOWN (H)

Apr 10: BITTON (H)

Apr 17: Shepton Mallet (A)

Apr 24: ODD DOWN (H)

May 1: Brislington (A)

May 8: STREET (H)

May 15: Westbury United (A)