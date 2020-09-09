Exmouth Town latest - Season ticket sales to continue until the eve of the Tavistock game

Exmouth Town season tickets. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN Archant

Season ticket sales at Exmouth Town have topped all previous best numbers as supporters step forward to make sure they get to as many home games as they can this season.

The season tickets will continue to be available right up to the day before Town’s first home league game – that being the Wednesday, September 16, Southern Road meeting with Tavistock.

The price of the season tickets is: Adults £85; U18s and O65s £55 - with this covering all 20 Tooolstation Western League games and represents a saving of £35 off the price of attending all games as an adult (matchday price single adult entry £6) and a saving of £25 for U18s and O65s (matchday price single entry £4).

Season ticket holders are also admitted free to all Town Reserve team fixtures.

In terms of normal matchday entry the prices are: Adults £6; concessions(O65/U18)£4 while Under-16s, members of the NHS and the Armed Forces will be admitted free.

Entry to Town Reserve team games when they are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action will also be as per last season.

Adults £3 and concessions (O65/U18) £2 with all Under-16s, NHS workers and members of the Armed Forces, granted free entry.

Anyone wanting to buy a season ticket can do so by contacting Martin Cook Cook by either e-mail cook209@hotmail.com or by calling him on 07599346689.

Martin will also be available at tonight’s Town Reserves, Devon League home game against Newtown (please let Martin watch the game so approach him at (half-time!).

Martin will also be available at Town’s big Saturday FA Cup tie – but again – please, do the ‘season ticket enquiring/purchasing’ at half-time’.

Payment can be either cash or cheque with the latter made payable to Exmouth Town FC.

Please note - the season ticket does not apply for entry to FA Cup and FA vase ties played at Southern Road.