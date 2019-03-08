Exmouth Town latest - Saturday action and other news

The programme cover for the midweek Les Phillips Cup tie between Exmouth Town and Plymouth Parkway. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Here we take a look at all things Exmouth Town as the Southern Road men hoppe for a change in the weather to allow some acfion this Saturday (November 16) after last weekend's washout

On Saturday (November 16) Exmouth Town are in league action away at Cadbury Heath.

Town have already beaten Cadbury Heath twice this season, defeating them 5-1 in a Southern Road FA Vase tie on September 14 and then winning the league meeting at Southern Road on September 28, 2-0.

In terms of their seven home league games so far this season, Cadbury Heath have won two, beating both Cribbs and Chipping Sodbury Town 2-1.

They have drawn three times (0-0 with Odd Down, 2-2 with Hallen) and 3-3 with Bridgwater Town and lost two, going down 2-1 to Street and 2-1 to Bridport.

LES PHILLIPS CUP DRAW

The draw for the Les Phillips Cup second round has left the winners of the Exmouth Town and Parkway tie facing a trip to Shepton Mallet.

The full draw for round two is: Brislington or Bradford Town v Bitton, Buckland Athletic or Cheddar v Cribbs, Hallen v Street, Longwell Green Sports v Warminster Town, Roman Glass St George v Keynsham Town, Shepton Mallet v EXMOUTH TOWN or Plymouth Parkway, Tavistock v Clevedon Town and Wells City v Bridgwater Town.

TOOLSTATION WESTERN LEAGUE LEADING SCORERS

In terms of Toolstation Western League goal scoring, it is an Plymouth Parkway player that sits top of the tree in the form of Adam Carter.

The Parkway hitman is way out in front as he has scored eight more than anyone else!

The top scorer list read: 1, 17 - Adam Carter (Plymouth Parkway); 2, 9 - Jack Taylor (Bridgwater Town), Jack Fillingham (Shepton Mallet) - 9, Lucas Vowles (Clevedon Town), Josh Egan (Bitton), Gary Higdon (Bradford Town) and Tyson Pollard (Bradford Town) - 9

TOOLSTATION WESTERN LEAGUE TOP ATTENDANCES

Town feature in the 'top attendance' listings for the Toolstation Western League this season.

To date, the highest attendance remains the 347 that took in the Sunday October 6 league meeting at Bridport where Bridgwater Town were 6-0 winners.

The second highest turnout is the 315 that were at Wellington on that same October Sunday to see Town win 2-0.

Both the top two attendances were certainly 'aided' by the fact that the two games were part of the Western League Ground Hop weekend.

Match number three in the attendance lost is the 308 that saw the Plymouth Parkway versus Exmouth Town midweek league game, played in Plymouth on Wednesday, August 21.

OTHER TOWN ACTION THIS SATURDAY

On Saturday the Town Reserves are in Devon Premier Cup action when they travel to Signal Box and there's also Saturday action for the Town third team who have a Macron Devon & Exeter League game at Exeter University.

There's no action on Saturday for the Under-8s or the Under-14s, but the Under-12s will be hoping the rain holds off so they can entertain Heavitree hawks at Town Lane, Woodbury (10.30am) while, also kicking off at 10.30am, though in their case its at Warren View, Exmouth, are the Town Under-16s who host Honiton.

On Sunday (November 17) the Town Under-18s are in Devon Cup action with an away game at Plymstock.

On Saturday week (November 23), Town Reserve travel to Liverton for a swift return meeting.

Town have not played for a number of weeks with their last outing being an October 19, 6-0 home defeat at the hands of St Martins. Town Reserves last won a league game back on October 5, when they were 1-0 Southern Road winners over Braunton.