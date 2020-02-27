Exmouth Town latest - a busy time ahead over the last eight weeks of the season

A look at the remaining games for Exmouth Town - 16 of them which will be played in a period of just 42 days!

With the Toolstation Western league fixture scheduling still showing the final games of the 2019/20 campaign being played on Saturday, April 25, it means a very congested schedule ahead for many teams - including Town!

Kevin Hill and his men will play 17 games over the final 56 days of the season. That demanding schedule begins and ends, with games against Clevedon Town.

This Saturday (February 29), Town travel to the home of the Somerset side and then, 56 days later, they host Clevedon Town in an April 25 fixture that, as things stand, will bring the curtain down on the Southern Road men's Toolstation Western League campaign.

March looks a pivotal month as Town will play eight times in 21 March days - weather permitting - and, in amongst those eight games are two meetings with Bradford Town an done with Parkway! The home and away splis is equal with four at hoem (Chipping Sodbury Town, Brislington, Parkway and Bradford) and four away (Shpeton Mallet, Bradford Town, Brislington and Westbury).

If all those March games beat the weather then Town will plauy their way through a similar number over 21 days in April - a busy run-in for players, management and supporters alike!

There is also the possibility - if Town can overcome Willand Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Lukes Bowl - of Town then playing two more cup games so there may well still be as many as 20 more Town games left in this super season for the Southern Road men.

Town's remaining games and also the game-by-game season so far...

Apr 25 H L Clevedon Town

Apr 21 A L Bridgwater Town

Apr 18 H L Odd Down

Apr 15 H L Westbury

Apr 13 A L Tavistock

Apr 9 A L Buckland Athletic

Apr 7 A L Odd Down

Apr 4 H L Keynsham Town

Mar 28 A L Westbury United

Mar 25 H L Bradford Town

Mar 21 A L Brislington

Mar 18 H L Parkway

Mar 14 H L Brislington

Mar 11 A L Bradford Town

Mar 7 H L Chipping & Sodbury

Mar 3 A L Shepton Mallet

Feb 29 A L Clevedon Town

Feb 22 H L Wellington W 2-0 Dirrane, Steer

Feb 12 H L Cribbs W 4-0 Harris (3), Gillard, Dirrane

Feb 8 A L Hallen L 1-4 Harris

Feb 4 A LPC Bridgwater Town L 1-3 Harris

Feb 1 A L Roman Glass St George L 2-3 Harris, Denny

Jan 25 H L Bridgwater Town D 0-0

Jan 18 A L Chipping Sodbury W 3-0 Harris, Denny, Hynds

Jan 11 H L Roman Glass St George W 2-1 Richards, Harris

Jan 7 A LPC Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Shipton, Denny

Jan 4 H L Bitton W 2-0 Shipton (2)

Dec 28 A L Street W 4-3 Harris (2), Dirrane, High

Dec 26 H L Buckland Athletic W 4-2 Harris (2), Gillard, Gardner

Dec 14 A L Bridport W 3-1 Harris (2), Lever

Dec 7 H L Hallen D 0-0

Dec 4 H LPC Parkway W 4-1 Steer (2), Harris, Willdiggs

Nov 30 H L Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Harris, Steer

Nov 20 H DB Honiton Town W 5-1 Harris (3), Rickard, Denny

Nov 16 A L Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Denny, Gardner, Harris, Steer, High

Nov 6 A FAV Tavistock L 1-6 High

Oct 23 H L Tavistock W 4-2 High (2), Shipton, Harris

Oct 19 A L Keynsham L 0-1

Oct 16 H L Street W 5-0 Harris (2), Shipton, Rickard, Denny

Oct 12 H FAV Portland United W 2-0 Rickard, Shipton

Oct 6 A L Wellington W 2-0 Harris, Denny

Sep 28 A L Cadbury Heath W 2-0 Harris, Rowe

Sep 24 A DB Cullompton Rangers W 1-0 Vincent

Sep 21 A L Cribbs W 4-0 Steer (3), High

Sep 17 A LPC Almondsbury W 4-1 Denny, Merritt, Bilcock, Rickard

Sep 14 A FAV Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Rickard (2), High (2), Steer

Sep 7 A FAC Highworth Town L 2-4 Harris, Denny

Sep 3 H FAC Yate Town W 2-0 Steer, Denny

Aug 31 H FAV Brislington W 3-2 Harris, Shipton, own goal

Aug 24 A FAC Yate Town D 2-2 Harris, Denny

Aug 21 A L Parkway L 0-1

Aug 17 A L Bitton W 1-0 High

Aug 10 H FAC Barnstaple Town W 2-0 Harris, Denny

Aug 3 H L Bridport W 4-1 Harris (2), Own goals (2)

The Town 2019/20 season so far - by numbers

92 - the number of goals scored

43 - the number of goals conceded

37 - the total number of matches the team has played

15 - the number of clean sheets

14 - the number of cup ties played

4 - the number of times Town have failed to score