Exmouth Town latest - a busy time ahead over the last eight weeks of the season
PUBLISHED: 12:36 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 27 February 2020
Archant
A look at the remaining games for Exmouth Town - 16 of them which will be played in a period of just 42 days!
With the Toolstation Western league fixture scheduling still showing the final games of the 2019/20 campaign being played on Saturday, April 25, it means a very congested schedule ahead for many teams - including Town!
Kevin Hill and his men will play 17 games over the final 56 days of the season. That demanding schedule begins and ends, with games against Clevedon Town.
This Saturday (February 29), Town travel to the home of the Somerset side and then, 56 days later, they host Clevedon Town in an April 25 fixture that, as things stand, will bring the curtain down on the Southern Road men's Toolstation Western League campaign.
March looks a pivotal month as Town will play eight times in 21 March days - weather permitting - and, in amongst those eight games are two meetings with Bradford Town an done with Parkway! The home and away splis is equal with four at hoem (Chipping Sodbury Town, Brislington, Parkway and Bradford) and four away (Shpeton Mallet, Bradford Town, Brislington and Westbury).
If all those March games beat the weather then Town will plauy their way through a similar number over 21 days in April - a busy run-in for players, management and supporters alike!
There is also the possibility - if Town can overcome Willand Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Lukes Bowl - of Town then playing two more cup games so there may well still be as many as 20 more Town games left in this super season for the Southern Road men.
Town's remaining games and also the game-by-game season so far...
Apr 25 H L Clevedon Town
Apr 21 A L Bridgwater Town
Apr 18 H L Odd Down
Apr 15 H L Westbury
Apr 13 A L Tavistock
Apr 9 A L Buckland Athletic
Apr 7 A L Odd Down
Apr 4 H L Keynsham Town
Mar 28 A L Westbury United
Mar 25 H L Bradford Town
Mar 21 A L Brislington
Mar 18 H L Parkway
Mar 14 H L Brislington
Mar 11 A L Bradford Town
Mar 7 H L Chipping & Sodbury
Mar 3 A L Shepton Mallet
Feb 29 A L Clevedon Town
Feb 22 H L Wellington W 2-0 Dirrane, Steer
Feb 12 H L Cribbs W 4-0 Harris (3), Gillard, Dirrane
Feb 8 A L Hallen L 1-4 Harris
Feb 4 A LPC Bridgwater Town L 1-3 Harris
Feb 1 A L Roman Glass St George L 2-3 Harris, Denny
Jan 25 H L Bridgwater Town D 0-0
Jan 18 A L Chipping Sodbury W 3-0 Harris, Denny, Hynds
Jan 11 H L Roman Glass St George W 2-1 Richards, Harris
Jan 7 A LPC Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Shipton, Denny
Jan 4 H L Bitton W 2-0 Shipton (2)
Dec 28 A L Street W 4-3 Harris (2), Dirrane, High
Dec 26 H L Buckland Athletic W 4-2 Harris (2), Gillard, Gardner
Dec 14 A L Bridport W 3-1 Harris (2), Lever
Dec 7 H L Hallen D 0-0
Dec 4 H LPC Parkway W 4-1 Steer (2), Harris, Willdiggs
Nov 30 H L Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Harris, Steer
Nov 20 H DB Honiton Town W 5-1 Harris (3), Rickard, Denny
Nov 16 A L Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Denny, Gardner, Harris, Steer, High
Nov 6 A FAV Tavistock L 1-6 High
Oct 23 H L Tavistock W 4-2 High (2), Shipton, Harris
Oct 19 A L Keynsham L 0-1
Oct 16 H L Street W 5-0 Harris (2), Shipton, Rickard, Denny
Oct 12 H FAV Portland United W 2-0 Rickard, Shipton
Oct 6 A L Wellington W 2-0 Harris, Denny
Sep 28 A L Cadbury Heath W 2-0 Harris, Rowe
Sep 24 A DB Cullompton Rangers W 1-0 Vincent
Sep 21 A L Cribbs W 4-0 Steer (3), High
Sep 17 A LPC Almondsbury W 4-1 Denny, Merritt, Bilcock, Rickard
Sep 14 A FAV Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Rickard (2), High (2), Steer
Sep 7 A FAC Highworth Town L 2-4 Harris, Denny
Sep 3 H FAC Yate Town W 2-0 Steer, Denny
Aug 31 H FAV Brislington W 3-2 Harris, Shipton, own goal
Aug 24 A FAC Yate Town D 2-2 Harris, Denny
Aug 21 A L Parkway L 0-1
Aug 17 A L Bitton W 1-0 High
Aug 10 H FAC Barnstaple Town W 2-0 Harris, Denny
Aug 3 H L Bridport W 4-1 Harris (2), Own goals (2)
The Town 2019/20 season so far - by numbers
92 - the number of goals scored
43 - the number of goals conceded
37 - the total number of matches the team has played
15 - the number of clean sheets
14 - the number of cup ties played
4 - the number of times Town have failed to score