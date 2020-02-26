Exmouth Town latest - More postponement woe for Town as midweek cup tie is off

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town's Devon St Lukes Bowl quarter-final tie at Willand Rovers on Wednesday night is off and has become the latest Town game to be postponed this soggy season.

The Southern League outfit's Silver Street playing surface did not survive a late morning pitch inspection and so, for the second time this season, this particular tie has been postponed!

It all adds up to the increasingly full fixture schedule for Town who still have almost half their Toolstation Western League fixture schedule to play in what remains of the season.

Indeed, with the final games of the 2019/20 campaign being played on Saturday, April 25, it means a very congested schedule ahead for many teams - including Town!

Kevin Hill and his men will play 17 games over the final 56 days of the season - and that does not include the potential for at least one more cup tie (at Willand) and, if successful when then tie is eventually played, they will have (hopefully) a semi-final and a final to also negotiate!

That demanding league schedule begins, and ends, with games against Clevedon Town.

This Saturday (February 29), Town travel to the home of the Somerset side and then, 56 days later, they host Clevedon Town in an April 25 fixture that, as things stand, will bring the curtain down on the Southern Road men's Toolstation Western League campaign.

The Town Reserves had their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game at Witheridge washed out last Saturday.

The Town second string have 13 league games left and will play them over a period of nine weeks as their fixture scheduling now runs through to the first Saturday in May when they are due to wrap their campaign up at home to Chudleigh Athletic.

Town Reserves are in home action this Saturday when they entertain Clyst Valley (3pm).

Away from action on the pitch and last Saturday's 'Bring a Kid' promotion was a huge success. There was a crowd in excess of 250 at Southern Road to see the 2-0 win, and amongst the crowd were a large number of youngsters.

Town's Martin Cook said: "The promotion worked for sure. We were fortunate that the weather played its part and it was fantastic to see so many youngsters at the game representing Brixington Blues, Exmouth United and of course Town."