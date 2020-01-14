Exmouth Town latest - midweek cup tie off and more keeper injury woe

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town's game tonight (Tuesday) for a Les Phillips Cuip quarter-final tie at Bridgwater Town is off after the pitch in North Somerset failed an early afternoon inspetion.

Last Saturday, Town suffered more goalkeeping injury woes!

Chris Wright, who began the campaign with the gloves, had his season ended in November when he suffered a nasty hand injury and his replacement, Robbie Powell, was injured in Saturday's 2-1 win over Roman Glass St George and faces at least a month out with a ankle problem.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings, himself a former member of the goalkeepers union, says: "The injury to Robbie is a blow. He was doing really well, but he is set for at least a month on the sidelines and, with the games coming thick and fast it is certainly something we could have done without."

Had the Tuesday night Les Phillips Cup gone ahead then, in the Town goal in North Somerset would have been Lee Bailey, who plys his regular trade with Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North & East high-fliers Newtown.

Rawlings knows all about Bailey for he was his manager when the pair worked together at St Martins. The Town number two said: "Lee was good enough to offer help us out up at Bridgwater Town and I am very confident he can do a job at our level in terms of the league we play in. However, he is with another club and we need to be mindful of that in as much as conversations will have to be held between various parties."

Rawlings continued: "Kev [Town boss Kevin Hill] is also speaking with Exeter City to see if there is anything they can do to help us. So, all in all, hand on heart, I am not too sure who will be in our goal this coming Saturday up at Chipping Sodbury Town."

Last Saturday's win, one that took Town to within three points of top spot, may well yet prove to be pivotal come the end of the season.

Rawlings says: "Who knows how invaluable that three points will be. The fact is, having played so well in the first half, we laboured against their 10 men after the break and they caused us some nervy moments in the closing stages. However, the lads got the job done and it's another big three points."

Speaking in more detail about Saturday's win over Roman Glass St George, Rawlings said: "It was certainly a dramatic game in terms of the red cards and I wonder how many times a team has played opposition twice in a season when three red cards have been issued [Roman Glass picked up three red cards at Southern Road on Saturday - one to a player and two to members of their management team and Parkway had three players sent off in a Les Phillips Cup tie at Town earlier this season].

"The melee that led to the cards being issued came after a nasty tackle on one of our lads and it all got a tad heated!"

He continued: "It changed the dynamic of the game in as much as, once again we had been very good before the break and then, in the second half, they were playing with 10 men and as all knowledgeable football folk know, its strange, but playing against 10 men is never easy! But we have to praise the character and the resolve of our lads for they did knuckle down and, as nervy as the closing stages were, we deserved to win the game."

With the midweek game at Bridgwater falling foul to the weather, attention now turns to Saturday's league game and the trip to a Chipping Sodbury Town outfit that sit 18th in the table, one place below Roman Glass St George.

Rawlings says: "Look, as we found against Roman Glass on Saturday and it was a similar case when we went up to Keynsham, albeit that game was played on an artificial surface, the fact is that no matter what table position the opposition might have the bottom line is that there are no easy games at this level and we need to be mindful of the need to work, and work hard, to get what we want out of matches."