Exmouth Town latest - Midweek action at Southern Road

Exmouth Town are in Les Phillips Cup action on Wednesday night when they entertain Plymouth Parkway at Southern Road (7.30pm).

The draw was made for the second round yesterday (Saturday) and it produced, for the winners of the midweek game in Exmouth, an away tie at Shepton Mallet.

The full draw for round two is: Brislington or Bradford Town v Bitton, Buckland Athletic or Cheddar v Cribbs, Hallen v Street, Longwell Green Sports v Warminster Town, Roman Glass St George v Keynsham Town, Shepton Mallet v EXMOUTH TOWN or Plymouth Parkway, Tavistock v Clevedon Town and Wells City v Bridgwater Town.

In terms of Toolstation Western League goal scoring, it is a Plymouth Parkway player that sits top of the tree in the form of Adam Carter.

The Parkway hitman is way out in front as he has scored eight more than anyone else!

The top scorer list read: 1, 17 - Adam Carter (Plymouth Parkway); 2, 9 - Jack Taylor (Bridgwater Town), Jack Fillingham (Shepton Mallet) - 9, Lucas Vowles (Clevedon Town), Josh Egan (Bitton), Gary Higdon (Bradford Town) and Tyson Pollard (Bradford Town) - 9

Town feature in the 'top attendance' listings for the Toolstation Western League this season.

To date, the highest attendance remains the 347 that took in the Sunday October 6 league meeting at Bridport where Bridgwater Town were 6-0 winners.

The second highest turnout is the 315 that were at Wellington on that same October Sunday to see Town win 2-0.

Both the top two attendances were certainly 'aided' by the fact that the two games were part of the Western League Ground Hop weekend.

Match number three in the attendance lost is the 308 that saw the Plymouth Parkway versus Exmouth Town midweek league game, played in Plymouth on Wednesday, August 21.

After the midweek cup tie, the next action for Town is on Saturday (November 16) when its back to Toolstation Western League away action and a visit to Cadbury Heath.

Exmouth Town Reserves are in home Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action this Saturday (November 16) when they entertain Liverton.

Indeed, the next two games present the Town second string with a great opportunity of climbing from their current ninth place in the table for they face back-to-back meetings with third bottom Liverton.

On Saturday week (November 23), Town Reserve travel to Liverton for a swift return meeting.

Town have not played for a number of weeks with their last outing being an October 19, 6-0 home defeat at the hands of St Martins. Town Reserves last won a league game back on October 5, when they were 1-0 Southern Road winners over Braunton