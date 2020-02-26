Advanced search

Exmouth Town latest - Assistant manager speaks about the win over Wellington

PUBLISHED: 09:09 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 26 February 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings had high praise for the team and in particular, the returning Robbie Powell, following the Southern Road men's 2-0 win over Wellington.

The win over the Somerset men saw Town up to third place in the table and, with the top two both having to come to Southern Road before the season is done, Town's hopes of still being in the mix in terms of the destiny of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division title come the end of April, remain very real. Rawlings says: "The game panned out just as Kev [Town boss Kevin Hill] and I thought it would. I had said before the game that there are no comfortable contests at this level and anyone looking at the fact that they [Wellington] sat second bottom ahead of their visit and expecting an easy ride for us would be in for a surprise."

He continued: "Wellington made us work hard and, while we always had a measure of control, the game was not 'won' until the final moments and the second goal was scored."

As for the return in goal of Powell, Rawlings, himself a member of the glovesman's union, said: "He gave us the confidence and stability at the back that we have been missing while he has been out. One of Robbies great strengths is the way he comes for the ball and gets it every time. When your keeper is doing that is breeds confidence throughout the team."

Rawlings also had words of praise for two other individuals. He said: "James Richards and Max Gillard were superb. In James's case he must have covered every blade of grass on the Southern Road pitch and Max did not put a foot wrong from first whistle to last."

As for any concerns the longer the game went on with Town just the one goal up, the Town number two said: "There's always a worry in such situations. While Wellington did not really trouble us, that does not rule out someone hitting a 'worldy' into the top corner and so our game management over the latter stages was very controlled."

Town have now won back-to-back clean sheet league games and next up is tonight's (Wednesday) Devon St Luke's Bowl Cup tie at Southern League Division One South outfit Willand Rovers.

The Town number two says: "Kev and I have been discussing this match for some time. I know he sees it as a real opportunity for us to see just where we are in terms of where we want to get to. They [Willand] won this league last year and are as ambitious as us to keep moving up the football pyramid. They have some fine players in their ranks, but then so do we and I'd like to think our lads will relish the challenge of testing themselves against such opposition."

The game at Willand is likely to be threatened by the weather and before leaving East Devon for the game keep an eye on our website at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk The website will also carry news of the game and then preview Saturday's trip to Clevedon Town.

