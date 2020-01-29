Exmouth Town latest - assistant manager speaks about the Bridgewater game

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings described the post match mood at Southern Road after the 0-0 draw with Bridgwater Town as 'flat'.

The Town number two said: "The mood was quite sombre after the game as I think the lads were quickly clear that it was two points dropped, rather than one gained.

"Sometimes you can come out of a 0-0 and hold your hands up sand say 'we got away with one there', but, given how busy their exceptional goalkeeper [Jake Viney] was, I think we were left feeling 'what might have been' for we did fashion some very good scoring opportunities, but, throughout the game, it seemed that each time we did create that genuine scoring chance the opportunities fell to the wrong person and at the wrong time."

He continued: "A classic was when Jamie [Dirrane], went through one-on-one. I doubt he gets into such situations very often in games and I'd fancy he felt a bit 'star-struck' and so the chance went begging. There was also the header from Aaron (Denny) that beat Viney, but was kept out by the frame of the goal, and again, in that instance, had it been a ball that Aaron could have hit instead of heading - something he is not renowned for - he'd have had that ball nestling in the back of the net for sure!"

The Town number two also praised the opposition when he said: "Let's give them [Bridgwater] some credit for they had clearly done their home work and come up with a plan to get what they could from the game. They also brought a few with them and it made for a great atmosphere in Southern Road."

Rawlings then put a different perspective on things when he said: "Look, lets take a rain check. We are at the halfway point of our league campaign and, if we take a long hard look at ourselves at this point of the proceedings we have to be pleased with what we have achieved.

"You can temper that by saying that nothing is won in January, but, had we been told back in early August that come February we'd still be in two cup competitions and we'd be very much part of a title race we'd have taken that with both hands!"

With no midweek game this week, it's a rare week off for the players though they will be in for a full session on Wednesday.

The Town number two says: "Given the bumps and bruises we have in the camp, a rare week without midweek action is probably a good thing. However, Kev is having the lads in for a full session in midweek so we can have a workout."

Next up is a Saturday trip to Roman Glass St George who made life tough for Town when they visited Exmouth as recently as January 11.

Adding to the test level for Town this Saturday is that the game is being played on the artificial surface that is home to Roman Glass St George. Town played on a similar surface at Keynsham Town on October 19 and came unstuck, losing 1-0.

Rawlings says that disappointment can be used to good effect this weekend.

He says: "I remember that day well and the lads were gutted on the way home as they felt they had really not done themselves justice on that surface and I fancy we'll see a very different shift from them all this Saturday. Roman Glass gave us a good game at our place and so we can travel up there with no thoughts of complacency of any kind."

