Exmouth Town latest - Arrive early to make sure you see the big FA Cup tie

Action from the Exmouth Town 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS Archant

News update on entry arrangements for the big FA Cup tie at Southern Road tomorrow (Saturday).

Exmouth Town are busy preparing for the big FA Cup tie taking place at Southern Road tomorrow (Saturday) when Town will look to extend their run in this season’s competition at the expense of Southern League side Melksham Town.

Town’s Martin Cook says: “We are asking supporters to get to the game earlier than they normally would.

“The gates and the bat will open from 1pm and we shall be operating a track-and-trace system in line with the guidelines set down by the government and football authorities.”

He continued: “We are fortunate in that we have got a large number of volunteers on duty to help get supporters into the ground in time for kick-off, but it’s worth pointing out that with a restricted capacity of 300, we are asking supporters to get here earlier than normal, if only yo make certain they get into the see the game for, with a similar fixture in this competition last year we were lucky enough to attract 400 people and, if we had the same demand for this game then sadly 100 of those folk would not get in!”

He rounded things off saying: “Please do not leave getting to the game to the last minute as you may not get in.”