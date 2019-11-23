Advanced search

Exmouth Town latest - another washout across the board for senior and youth teams

PUBLISHED: 09:23 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 23 November 2019

A waterlogged football pitch

A waterlogged football pitch

Archant

The penultimate Saturday of November sees another total washout of Exmouth Town senior and youth team games.

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League top flight game at Odd Down has been postponed.

What's more, with the reserve game at Liverton United and the third team home meeting with Millwey Rise, also washed out it means het another washout for Town senior teams as the current run of soggy Saturdays continues.

Indeed, all the scheduled Town youth games have also been called off owing to waterlogged playing surfaces so the penultimate Saturday of November is blank one of the Town senior and youth teams.

Town have played just one league game in the month of November, a month that has been the teams 'quietest' of the campaign to date.

The November 'games played' count for Town stands at three - a November 6, 6-1 defeat in an FA Vase game at Tavistock, a Saturday, November 16, 5-1 league win at Cadbury Heath and last Wednesday (November 20) when Honiton Town were beaten 5-1 at Southern Road in a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie.

September has, to date, been the busiest month for Town as they played seven games in the 30 days of that month, one more than they negotiated in August while, in October, they got five games in.

The last time that Town played a Saturday home league game was back on September 28, when Cadbury Heath were beaten 2-0.

That means that if next Saturday's game against Shepton Mallet goes ahead (weather permitting!) it will be Town's first Saturday home league game for two long months!

It's a measure of the successful season that Town are enjoying to date that of their 21 games so far this season, over half - eleven - have been cup ties and Town retain an interest ion two of them - the Devon Bowl and the Les Phillips Cup, the latter being the league cup of the Toolstation Western League.

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - another washout across the board for senior and youth teams

A waterlogged football pitch

Bicton Arena offering cross country schooling throughout the winter

Equestrian picture

Withycombe set for ‘journey into the unknown’

Withy players in a huddle during their win over Torrington. Pictures ADAM CURTIS

Exmouth Town off to Odd Down for next challenge in their Western League campaign

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Southwood stars for battling Town U12s at Heavitree

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists