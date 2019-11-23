Exmouth Town latest - another washout across the board for senior and youth teams

A waterlogged football pitch Archant

The penultimate Saturday of November sees another total washout of Exmouth Town senior and youth team games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League top flight game at Odd Down has been postponed.

What's more, with the reserve game at Liverton United and the third team home meeting with Millwey Rise, also washed out it means het another washout for Town senior teams as the current run of soggy Saturdays continues.

Indeed, all the scheduled Town youth games have also been called off owing to waterlogged playing surfaces so the penultimate Saturday of November is blank one of the Town senior and youth teams.

Town have played just one league game in the month of November, a month that has been the teams 'quietest' of the campaign to date.

The November 'games played' count for Town stands at three - a November 6, 6-1 defeat in an FA Vase game at Tavistock, a Saturday, November 16, 5-1 league win at Cadbury Heath and last Wednesday (November 20) when Honiton Town were beaten 5-1 at Southern Road in a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie.

September has, to date, been the busiest month for Town as they played seven games in the 30 days of that month, one more than they negotiated in August while, in October, they got five games in.

The last time that Town played a Saturday home league game was back on September 28, when Cadbury Heath were beaten 2-0.

That means that if next Saturday's game against Shepton Mallet goes ahead (weather permitting!) it will be Town's first Saturday home league game for two long months!

It's a measure of the successful season that Town are enjoying to date that of their 21 games so far this season, over half - eleven - have been cup ties and Town retain an interest ion two of them - the Devon Bowl and the Les Phillips Cup, the latter being the league cup of the Toolstation Western League.