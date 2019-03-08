Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town latest - another busy weekend for the Southern Road teams

PUBLISHED: 10:50 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 15 March 2019

Action from the Exmouth Town 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Action from the Exmouth Town 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Archant

Exmouth Town Football Club is set for another busy weekend of senior and youth football.

The main focus will, of course, be the first team, who continue their pursuit of South West Peninsula League Premier Division title glory as they head to Launceston where they will be backed by a coach load of supporters.

Town currently top the table by a full eight points from second placed Plymouth Argyle with Tavistock in third sport some 10 points behind, though Tavvy, who do meet Argyle in their closing games, do have four games in hand.

The Southern Road action is the Town Reserves Macron League top flight meeting with Witheridge.

Town’s second team are 12th in the table and kick-off for the meeting with Witheridge is 3pm. As ever, entry to Town second team games is free. The Southern Road clubhouse will open when the game finishes – at 4.45pm.

Town reserves are at home to Witheridge in the Premier division of the Devon and Town thirds have a match day off.

As for the Town youth sides; the Under-11s and Under-13s are both in home action with action on the Archery Club pitches from 10.30am – for the U11s, who take on Central Rovers and, from 11am, for the U13s who entertain Pinhoe Spartans.

Rounding off a busy weekend will be the Town U18s who stage an East Devon ‘derby’ against Ottery St Mary. Kick-off at Southern Road on Sunday is at 2pm.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wheelchair user bemoans lack of disabled access after Exmouth town centre shop incident

Wheelchair user Mike Moxey at his Exmouth home. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wheelchair user bemoans lack of disabled access after Exmouth town centre shop incident

Wheelchair user Mike Moxey at his Exmouth home. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - another busy weekend for the Southern Road teams

Action from the Exmouth Town 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Exmouth’s Marpool Primary School enjoys gymnastics success

Youngsters from Marpool Primary School competed against 13 other schools. Picture: Marpool Primary School

Father of Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole welcomes worldwide move to ground Boeing planes

A worker stands on a platform near a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for TUI Group at Boeing Co.'s Renton Assembly Plant Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Renton, Wash. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Award-winning Exmouth chippie set to sell £3.50 portions to benefit new Deaf Academy

HANDOUT PICTURE - Tim and Kelly Barnes of Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth Devon, UK Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019

Five star Exmouth United Under-13s see off Seaton

Exmouth United Under-13s after their Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition semi-final win over St Martins. Picture BEN WELCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists