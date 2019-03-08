Exmouth Town latest - another busy weekend for the Southern Road teams

Action from the Exmouth Town 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town Football Club is set for another busy weekend of senior and youth football.

The main focus will, of course, be the first team, who continue their pursuit of South West Peninsula League Premier Division title glory as they head to Launceston where they will be backed by a coach load of supporters.

Town currently top the table by a full eight points from second placed Plymouth Argyle with Tavistock in third sport some 10 points behind, though Tavvy, who do meet Argyle in their closing games, do have four games in hand.

The Southern Road action is the Town Reserves Macron League top flight meeting with Witheridge.

Town’s second team are 12th in the table and kick-off for the meeting with Witheridge is 3pm. As ever, entry to Town second team games is free. The Southern Road clubhouse will open when the game finishes – at 4.45pm.

As for the Town youth sides; the Under-11s and Under-13s are both in home action with action on the Archery Club pitches from 10.30am – for the U11s, who take on Central Rovers and, from 11am, for the U13s who entertain Pinhoe Spartans.

Rounding off a busy weekend will be the Town U18s who stage an East Devon ‘derby’ against Ottery St Mary. Kick-off at Southern Road on Sunday is at 2pm.