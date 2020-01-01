Exmouth Town latest - all the action for the Town teams this weekend

Picture MARTIN COOK

All the Exmouth Town action - from 1st team to Under-8s on the second Saturday of March

With the weather set fair for the second Saturday of March it looks very much as if Exmouth Town's footballers, from the Under-8s to the senior team, will be able to enjoy some action.

Top billing, of course, goes to the Town Toolstation Western League top flight game against Brislington at Southern Road.

BRISLINGTON'S away record so far this season.

Brislington sit 15th in the table with 35 points to date. They have won three of their last 12 away games. In all away league action this season Brislington have played 14 times, winning four, drawing two and losing eight.

They had a 2-1 win at Bridport in September, a 2-0 win at Clevedon Town in October, and February wins at Cribbs (2-0) and, most recently, last Saturday (March 7), 1-0 at Wellington.

Their two away draws were 2-2 at Roman Glass St George in November and 1-1 at Buckland Athletic on January 25.

The Brislington away defeats have been at Odd Down (5-1), Shepton Mallet (4-1), Bitton (2-1), Bradford Town (6-1), Hallen (5-0), Tavistock (1-0), Plymouth Parkway (3-1) and Westbury United (3-2).

Brislington's current form in the league (home and away) most recent game first is: WDLWDL

TOWN's current form - they go into tomorrows game sitting fifth in the table, six points behind leaders Tavistock who have played a game more - is WLWWLL - and, of course, Town are unbeaten at Southern Road since a December 26, 2018, 1-0 defeat to Cullompton Rangers!

As for the other Town teams and who they play tomorrow: The Town second team are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action with a game up at Witheridge (3pm) and the third team are in home action (at the Archery Club pitches on Withycombe Common) with a Macron Division Eight meeting with Tedburn St Mary (3pm).

The Town youth action is - the Under-8s (there are two Town teams at this age group) will entertain teams from West Hill and Cullompton Rangers in action that kicks off at 11.15am at Exmouth Community College.

It's away action for the Under-12s who travel to Axminster for a 10.30am meeting.

The Under-14s are also away, they journey to St Martins (9.15am) - this was a 'home' game, but the fixture has been reversed and, last but not least for the Saturday youth action it's a home game for the Town Under-16s who will host Okehampton at Warren View where the action gets underway ay 9.30am.

That's not the end of the Town weekend action because Sunday sees the Under-18s travelling down to Plymouth top take on Lakeside Athletic in a Devon County Cup semi-final game that is due to kick-off at 2pm.