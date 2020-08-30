Exmouth Town latest - all the 2020/21 Toolstation Western League fixtures

Exmouth Town fixtures for the 2020/21 Toolstation Western League campaign.

Exmouth Town will launch their 2020/21 Toolstation Western League campaign with a midweek game at Plymouth Parkway.

Town, who will be in action at Keynsham Town in an FA Cup tie this coming Tuesday (September 1), begin a new league campaign with a Wednesday, September 9, visit to Plymouth Parkway.

Town fans will have a little wait to see their favourites in home Saturday Toolstation Western League action as its not until Saturday, October 10, that they have a 3pm Saturday league start for the meeting with Shepton Mallet.

Indeed, there are only six Saturday home league matches before Christmas!

The others are; October 24 versus Hallen; October 31 versus Keynsham Town; November 21 versus Roman Glass St George;, November 28 versus Westbury United and December 19 versus Clevedon Town.

The Boxing Day game, which is also a Saturday date, is against Buckland Athletic with that one being played at Southern Road (3pm). Town complete the season with a May 15 visit to Westbury United.

The busiest month, in terms of league action, is October, which sees Town in action seven times.

The quietest month is February, 2021, which currently has Town playing just three times and two of those are home games.

Exmouth Town 2020-21

Toolstation Western League fixtures

Sep 9 Plymouth Parkway (a)

Sep 16 TAVISTOCK (H)

Sep 22 Street (a)

Sep 26 Bridgwater Town (a)

Sep 30 BRIDPORT (H)

Oct 3 Bradford Town (a)

Oct 7 PLYMOUTH PARKWAY (H)

Oct 10 SHEPTON MALLET (H)

Oct 14 Tavistock (a)

Oct 17 Odd Down (a)

Oct 24 HALLEN (H)

Oct 31 KEYNSHAM TOWN (H)

Nov 7 Cadbury Heath (H)

Nov 14 Cribbs (a)

Nov 21 ROMAN GLASS ST GEORGE (H)

Nov 28 WESTBURY UNITED (H)

Dec 5 Keynsham Town (a)

Dec 12 Chipping Sodbury Town (a)

Dec 19 CLEVEDON TOWN (H)

Dec 26 BUCKLAND ATHLETIC (H)

Jan 2 Bitton (a)

Jan 9 Wellington (a)

Jan 16 CADBURY HEATH (H)

Jan 23 Clevedon Town (a)

Jan 30 CHIPPING SODBURY (H)

Feb 6 Roman Glass St George (a)

Feb 20 CRIBBS (H)

Feb 27 WELLINGTON (H)

Mar 6 Hallen (a)

Mar 13 BRISLINGTON (H)

Mar 20 Bridport (a)

Mar 27 BRADFORD TOWN (H)

Apr 2 Buckland Athletic (a)

Apr 5 BRIDGWATER TOWN (H)

Apr 10 BITTON (H)

Apr 17 Shepton Mallet (a)

Apr 24 ODD DOWN (H)

May 1 Brislington (A)

May 8 STREET (H)

May 15 Westbury United (a)