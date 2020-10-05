Exmouth Town latest - A chat with the assistant manager ahead of the big Wednesday night game

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Here we catch up with Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings to find out his thoughts on that terrific win at Bradford Town

We caught up with Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings following the 6-1 win at Bradford Town and, first up, asked the Town number two if he had seen that sort of a result coming?

He said: “In a word yes, we had certainly been looking for that sort of a performance and result, though we certainly did not travel to Bradford Town expecting to see what we saw.”

He continued: “For some time now I have been banging the drum that we have bene ‘just doing enough’, raising our game at times against the better teams, but, in general, much of our results have bene born out of ‘just doing enough’.

“Kev [Town boss Kevin Hill] and I talk at length and one thing we were hoping to see, sooner rather than later, was for our team to ‘put one over’ an opposition team.

“Of course, we knew we had it in us, but talking about it and seeing it are two very different things.”

On the specifics of the game he said: “For the first half hour we were not really ‘at the races’. They [Bradford Town] are a good side and they deservedly took the lead. However, once Ace [High] got us level around the 32-minute mark suddenly we clicked into a whole new gear and some of the football we played was a joy to watch.

“We took apart a very good side and Jordan Harris just did what he does bet – put the ball in the net.

“To go from 0-1 after 30 minutes to 4-1 at half time – scoring four in 15 late first half minutes – and against a good opposition team too, says it all. It was a very special show.”

He continued: “It was a complete performance too as we had contributions from across the park and, after the break, there was no let up and that also very pleasing for us to witness.

“Often, when you troop in at the break 4-1 to the good there can be a melting down of desire, but, during the interval Kev reminded the lads that there was a second half that could just as easily be ‘lost’ as ‘won’ and he challenged the lads to get back out and finish the job off and, to be fair, that’s just what they did!”

On the Harris hat-trick he said: “The joy of Jordan {Harris] is that not only does he know where the goal is, but he works so hard off the ball for team mates. Even during his dry spell without goals in pre-season he continued to work, work and work again and now he is reaping his just rewards.”

Next up is the not so small matter of a Wednesday night Southern Road meeting with table-topping Plymouth Parkway who Town met in the opening league game at the start of last month, going down 2-0.

So, what does the Town number two make of the midweek game against Parkway.

He says: “Before Saturday’s game Kev had said to the lads that the game against Bradford needed to be won for the Parkway fixture to become, in effect, a ‘free-hit’.

“I don’t think anybody would disagree with me when I say Parkway are the Liverpool of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division. They have a team packed to the rafters with quality and I don’t doubt they are expecting to win the league and, in doing so, turn over most of the other teams.

“We have already played them and, to be fair in the two games last season – the defeat down there and the cup win we enjoyed at our place plus that recent 0-2 in Plymouth, each game has been ‘close’.

“We know they are a very good side, but we like to think we are a tidy team too and, let’s face it, ‘if’ they are indeed going to roll most sides over this season, to be where we will be in the table come Thursday morning having already played Parkway twice will be very satisfying.

“Who knows, we may just find Wednesday night happens to be another special one for us and there is surely no better time to be taking on a quality opponent like Parkway just five days after you have put six past Bradford Town.

“Furthermore, I don’t doubt that the wonderful support that turns out for us at Southern Road will again be a key player and I think there’s little doubt that this ought to be a really good game of football on Wednesday night.”

As for team news ahead of the big midweek game, the Town number two says: “The only issue we have on-going is with Dave Rowe who continues to be out with injury.

“He is close, but not close enough, sadly, for this game.

“However, let’s not lose sight of how well Dan [Cullen] has been playing and here I must just drop in apologies to young Dan who I aged by two years in last week’s interview incorrectly saying he was 21! I got ticked off for that by the lad as he is just 19 which does make his emergence and consistency this season all the more impressive!

“The beauty of the way this lad has performed is very much a case of ‘when we get our captain back, where does Dan play – the answer to which is, very comfortably, and confidently, in any defensive berth.

“Indeed. Young Dan is one of those players who could arguably do a job in a number of other positions.”

Town’s Wednesday night home game against Plymouth Parkway kicks-off at 7.30pm.