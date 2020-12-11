Exmouth juniors return to action with a strong weekend

Exmouth Town’s junior squads returned to the football fray with two fine wins and a battling defeat for the Under-18s.

Sporting their superb new kit, Town Under-12s graced the stylish outfit with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Heavitree.

It was a slow start for town, as they showed their opposition too much respect for the first ten minutes. A lack of recent playing time was probably the culprit but Town gradually found their normal rhythm. Exmouth were given a penalty on 15 minutes after Tom o’connor drew a foul in the box. Up stepped Fred Fordham, who uncharacteristically missed from the spot. Soon after, Town did find the back of the net, as O’Connor pounced on slow defending and put his team ahead.

The second half, like the first, was relatively quiet. Exmouth went closest with Kai Macmanus, and Will Esson struck a terrific free kick, which prompted a super save from the Heavitree ‘keeper. There was a bit of late Heavitree pressure, but Town held firm to take the three points which pushes them to the top of the league.

Exmouth Town Under-15s made it two wins from two with a comprehensive win at Westexe on Saturday morning. The game started very even, with both teams trying to get to grips with the tricky conditions. Town had to clear a goalbound effort off the line in the 20th minute and recovered to take the lead on the half-hour.

Goalkeeper Isaac Firth’s long goal kick was allowed to bounce and striker Harry Williams latched on to it, showing great composure to fire past the home custodian after leaving two defenders in his wake. Minutes later, Town doubled their lead when Williams fired in a corner that wasn’t cleared and winger Ned Mill pounced to slot home.

Tails were up and Town were on the hunt minutes later for more goals. Billie Rowsell got on the score sheet, firing home after the Westexe defence again failed to clear. Just before the break, Ned Mills grabbed his second and Town’s fourth after some neat approach play saw the Town winger set free to score from 12 yards.

With rolling subs permitted, Town took the opportunity to bring on fresh legs at the break and this was to prove pivotal. Just 10 minutes after the restart, one of the replacements, Josh Coles, was released by Billie Rowsell and, under pressure from the home defence, he side-footed an assured finish. Westexe side tried to assert themselves on the game and Town ‘keeper Firth was called on to make a string of good saves. The Exmouth defenders started to nullify the home attack, with Mat Burke proving a rock in the closing stages of the game. After bagging two goals, Ned mills then turned provider, crossing for Coles to stab home for his brace and complete the 6-0 victory. Corey Mills had a chance late on to add to the score line but saw his shot blocked at the last minute. Man of the Match went to Isaac Firth, who kept a clean sheet and picked up an assist.

It was a more difficult weekend for Exmouth Town Under-18s, who faced a tough task away to a strong Teignmouth side. The hosts were made up of a strong contingent of Devon county players. Town more than matched the hosts for long periods and should have been a goal to the good before the game turned when Teignmouth were awarded a penalty. The spot-kick was finished well and Teignmouth kept their slender advantage until half-time. The game continued to be a tight affair before a second penalty was awarded to Teignmouth, albeit to the surprise of both sides. Town Glovesman Billy Worthington saved the spot kick but the Teign striker scored from the rebound. As Town searched for a goal to get themselves back in the game, Teignmouth scored on the counter to go through to the next round of the League Cup with a 3-0 victory. It was a valiant effort from the visiting Town side, who are back in league action next Sunday, December 13 at home to Twyford. The biggest winner of the weekend, however, was the young players from all teams, defying the cold to simply enjoy the pleasure of being back out on the football pitch. We all now hope that the tide is turning and grassroots football can continue uninterrupted to the end of the season.