Advanced search

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

PUBLISHED: 13:29 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 28 January 2020

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

With the first month of 2020 coming to a close, it is time to vote for your Town player of the month.

It was a strong start to the new year for Exmouth as they won four out five games, with only Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Bridgwater Town preventing a 100 per cent record.

They started January with a 2-0 home win over Bitton where Callum Shipton scored twice.

Next was a Les Phillips Cup victory over Shepton Mallet. Shipton was again involved as he and Aarron Denny both scored to seal Exmouth's progression.

Exmouth's home 2-1 win against Roman Glass St George was perhaps more well remembered for Dave Rowe's appearance in goal following an injury to the starting keeper.

Whilst unable to keep a clean sheet, Rowe made plenty of saves that drew cheers from the Southern Road crowd. Jordan Harris and James Richards netted for all three points.

Harris, Denny and Jimmy Hinds were among the goals when Exmouth beat Chipping Sodbury Town 3-0.

In between the sticks Harrison Burton made an impressive debut as he kept two clean sheets.

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Town lose Rickard after ‘horror’ tackle in meeting with Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exeter Racecourse in the spotlight as top horses readied for key meeting

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Chidgey hat-trick as Exmouth Town thirds win well at Bow AAC

Withycombe 2nd XV field a young side as honours end even against Topsham

Action from the Withycombe 2nd XV 22-22 draw with Topsham St James. Picture: IAIN COOPER
Drive 24