Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With the first month of 2020 coming to a close, it is time to vote for your Town player of the month.

It was a strong start to the new year for Exmouth as they won four out five games, with only Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Bridgwater Town preventing a 100 per cent record.

They started January with a 2-0 home win over Bitton where Callum Shipton scored twice.

Next was a Les Phillips Cup victory over Shepton Mallet. Shipton was again involved as he and Aarron Denny both scored to seal Exmouth's progression.

Exmouth's home 2-1 win against Roman Glass St George was perhaps more well remembered for Dave Rowe's appearance in goal following an injury to the starting keeper.

Whilst unable to keep a clean sheet, Rowe made plenty of saves that drew cheers from the Southern Road crowd. Jordan Harris and James Richards netted for all three points.

Harris, Denny and Jimmy Hinds were among the goals when Exmouth beat Chipping Sodbury Town 3-0.

In between the sticks Harrison Burton made an impressive debut as he kept two clean sheets.