Exmouth Town into last eight of Les Phillips Cup after Tuesday night triumph

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town made it five straight wins and nine victories in 10 outings as they won 2-1 on Tuesday night at Shepton Mallet.

Goals from Aarron Denny and Callum Shipton saw Town to a victory that means they are now into the quarter-finals of the Les Phillips Cup.

In the last eight, Town will once again face an away game, though they'll not travel to far as they are away to Bridgwater Town on a date yet to be set.

Join us here on Wednesday for the thoughts of Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings on another excellent night for Town.