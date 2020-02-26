Exmouth Town in Wednesday night cup action at Willand Rovers

Exmouth Town are in action tonight (Wednesday) when they travel up to Mid Devon to take on Bet Victor Southern League Division One South side Willand Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Lukes Bowl competition.

With all the rain that has been falling of late it is highly likely that the Silver Street home of Willand Rovers will require a pitch inspection ahead of the game and, if that is indeeed the case, we will keep you updated.

If the game does go ahead the two teams will go into contrast in contrasting circumstances!

On Saturday, Rovers were in action at Cirencester and it turned out to be a day of trial and tribulation from start to finish! First the cluhb coach broke down on then M5 and a second coach had to be called for so that the team - and supporters - could be ferried onward to the game. Eventually the party arrived at the Gloucestershire ground at 2.55pm and kick-off was put back to 3.30pm.

The home side, who play on an artificial surrface - Town have lost two of their four league games this season on similar surfaces - scored two in the first half and four more after the break and Rovers ended the game with 10 men after a red card! That was not the end of the drama though for, on the homeward journey the coach had a 'bump' with a tree that ended with a wing mirror being damaged!

So not the best of days for the Silver Street men who were last season's Toolstation Western League champions, hence the fact that they are playing their league fotball this year in the Southern League.

The Silver Street kick-off is 7.30pm and we will bring you news of how Town got on here from 10pm.